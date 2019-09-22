Italian Stunner Valentina Fradegrada Displays An Almost Instagram-Illegal Amount Of Sideboob In White Swimsuit

Valentina Fradegrada is just on the edge of Instagram’s rules with her latest racy post.

The curvy Italian model took to Instagram to share a picture of herself rocking an incredibly revealing white swimsuit, one that displayed so much sideboob it almost put her in trouble of violating the site’s strict rules against overt nudity. Fradegrada is clearly versed in the art of showing some skin but keeping within the rules, so the snap isn’t in trouble of being taken down, but her line-skirting was a big hit with fans.

“Such a bombshell,” one person wrote.

“Delicioso,” another shared, a nod to the model’s native tongue.

The curvy 28-year-old is quickly becoming one of the most popular international models on Instagram, amassing a following of more than 2 million people and regularly attracting viral attention to her racy snaps. Valentina has been something of a self-starter, not waiting for a fashion company to kickstart her career, rather taking things into her own hands.

As Valentina explained on her personal website, she grew up in a very small town without any connections to the modeling world, so she decided to get into the fashion game all on her own.

“Despite being brought up far from the chaotic rhythm of a big city and when the phenomenon was still unknown, in 2009 I followed an [extremely] modern and technological path in a independent way starting Coopstyle.com, a fashion and lifestyle blog where I posted photos of everyday life and pictures of my best outfits,” she wrote.

Valentina said the project ended up being a huge success, helping her to score a number of major modeling gigs and leading to her social media career.

While Valentina hasn’t shared exactly how much she’s making as a model, the Italian beauty is likely doing quite well for herself. Social media experts say that Instagram models are paid based on the size of their audience, and the standard for the industry is $1,000 for every 100,000 followers. With Valentina’s follower base now topping 2 million, that means she can command $20,000 just for a single post.

The model’s feed is filled with sponsored posts for some top fashion and swimwear brands, as well as energy drinks and various other products. Valentina’s work allows her to travel across the globe as well, with her pictures showing her in a number of sun-soaked locations.

Those who want to see more from Valentina Fradegrada can check out her Instagram page.