’90 Day Fiancé’: Fans Share Their Thoughts On Evelin Villegas And Corey Rathgeber’s Cheating Scandal

Evelin Villegas and Corey Rathgeber of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way have found themselves caught in a cheating scandal, and fans are weighing in, according to a report from Screen Rant.

Corey met Evelin while visiting a small fishing village in Ecuador. The couple dated for four years before Corey made the decision to sell all this belongings in America and move to Evelin’s home country to start a new life, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Throughout their relationship, Corey has shown his commitment to Evelin and her family and has spent tens of thousands of dollars supporting them. However, Evelin doesn’t seem grateful for her boyfriend and his effort. When Corey landed in Ecuador, he hoped to see his girlfriend waiting at the airport, instead he was informed that he needed to prove his resourcefulness by finding his way to the village alone via public transportation.

During their time on the show, Evelin constantly criticized and mocked Corey as he struggled to adapt to a new way of life without electricity and running hot water. It was also revealed that she had been cheating on the American man, but claimed it was while they were on a break. Evelin later made it clear she had no interest in getting married or having children, but Corey remained determined to change her mind.

However, that all changed after Corey was shown a video of his now-ex-girlfriend cheating on him during the show’s reunion special, according to a report from Soap Dirt.

The Soap Dirt report claims an employee from TLC stated that Corey was require to sign a mental health waiver before he was allowed to see the footage. The source also stated that Corey spoke with a therapist after watching the footage to sort out his emotional turmoil.

After the news of Evelin’s infidelity broke, Corey decided to block his cheating ex on all social media, and it just so happened to be on his birthday. Despite being blocked the woman took to Instagram to wish Corey a happy birthday and encouraged fans to do the same. She also expressed disbelief at being blocked.

Fans definitely took Evelin’s advice and have been filling Corey’s social media pages with birthday wishes and supportive messages, but they’ve also been bashing Evelin for the way she treated him.

“Good for Corey finally got smart!!!! She can’t believe he blocked her because she thought she could do anything and keep getting away with it!! Bye Felicia! No, now I’m gonna start to say BYE EVELIN,” one fan tweeted.

“Evelin seems like a horrible person. It’s one thing to be a strong women [sic], it’s another to be just plain evil. Her name sounds like evil go figure,” another tweeted.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on Mondays on TLC.