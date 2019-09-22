Jordyn Woods Barely Contains Booty In Tight Mini Dress

Jordyn Woods shared a new Instagram post, and it was all about the mini dress. She mentioned in the captions that the birthday mood was setting in early. This makes sense, considering her birthday is on September 23.

The first photo of the set showed Jordyn posing with her left shoulder facing the camera, as she looked over at the camera with her lips slightly parted. The dress clung to her curves, as she accessorized with heels. She also wore a watch on her left wrist, and left her hair down.

The second photo was of Woods angling her back toward the camera, which meant that her booty was on full display. She glanced over her left shoulder, while playing with her hands.

And a third photo showed Jordyn from the front, as she placed her left hand by her hair. Her white manicure was visible, along with a large Louis Vuitton bag that was placed on the ground next to her.

Fans sounded like they were all for the photos.

“Is this real or what? I guess this is how angels look,” complimented a fan.

“Natural stunning beauty you’ve helped me so much @jordynwoods w my health your just a kind n beautiful person love you keep doing you,” said another fan.

Others focused on Jordyn’s upcoming birthday.

“HOLD ON WE GOT THE SAME BIRTHDAY?! LETS GOOOOOOO,” said a follower.

But that wasn’t all, as people kept the comments rolling.

“Okay sis we see you happy born day!!!” said a follower.

“They’re just jealous because you look like this and they look like that,” said another follower.

In addition to the mini dress photos, Woods also shared a video selfie that was filled with sultry vibes.

It seemed to be a hit among fans, as it’s been watched over 700,000 times.

The clip was brief, and showed her wearing a black shirt. She gave coy looks while showing off her makeup. She wore gold, shimmery eyeshadow and glossy, pink lipstick. She also dusted her cheeks with light pink blush.

Woods also wore a silver cross necklace. Unfortunately, due to the zoomed-in nature of the video, not much else was visible.

For now, fans can look forward to more birthday-related updates in the coming days. Considering that her special day falls on a Monday, it will be interesting to see if she continues her birthday celebration into next weekend. Jordyn will be turning 22-years-old.