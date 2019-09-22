Ana Cheri Shows Her Peach In Thong Bikini In Front Of A High-Rise

Ana Cheri shared a new photo earlier today, and it was all about her peach. The model was spotted posing outdoors in a pool, as she stood in a shallow end.

The model stood with her back facing the camera, and stretched both of her arms above her. This meant that her body was on full display, along with her bare derriere.

Cheri wore her hair down, but thanks to the angle, not much else of her styling was visible.

There was no geotag for the post, but it was clear that she was somewhere tropical. There were palm trees lining the pool on both sides, along with a high-rise building in the backdrop. Ana stood in the middle of the tower for the shot, which meant that the photo had a sense of symmetry.

This update was liked over 150,000 times.

Fans let Ana know exactly what they thought of the photo in the comment section.

“Driving us all crazy and loving every minute of it…,” said a fan.

“I want to open my eyes every morning and look at you, I’ll be the luckiest people on the planet,” said another fan.

In addition, there were lots of discussion about different destinations, thanks to Cheri’s captions. While many people suggested that she visit specific cities or countries, one fan got clever.

“Follow YOUR HEART, MON CHERI. Let it guide you and you will always end up at a BEAUTIFUL destination!” they advised.

Plus, there was a fan that wasn’t afraid to offer an invitation for their weekend plans.

“Norman Oklahoma for my daughters birthday party? She is turning 2. Lama themed, dress accordingly,” they said.

“Wherever you go, you will brighten every place in the world with its splendor and grace,” said another fan.

It’ll be interesting to see if Ana shares her final decision with her fans.

Meanwhile, Ana is also busy sharing promotional posts on her feed. This included a plug for 1st Phorm, a supplement brand that works with many, popular Instagram models. This time, the update boasted a seasonal recipe.

These promotional posts are fairly routine for most models, who typically make a flat rate per post. It’s just one of many ways to monetize social media. For a model like Cheri, who has amassed over 12.3 million fans, such arrangements can be a win-win situation. Ana can enjoy the fruits of her labor as she maintains her fan base, while the brand can easily connect with millions of fans.

This particular update received over 10,000 likes.