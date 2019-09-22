Wendy Williams Comedy Tour Was A Failure Due To Low Ticket Sales

Wendy Williams' very last comedy tour was cancelled.

Television personality Wendy Williams has had a rough past year with her relapse, divorce and now a failed comedy tour. Williams appeared to be looking forward to her comedy tour, Wendy Williams & Friends: For the Record… UMM HMMM!, however it hardly went as planned. The tour was full of cancellations due to low ticket sales. Tour stops to Cleveland, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Detroit and even Williams’ hometown of New Jersey all did not end up actually occurring. Now, it’s been recently announced that he very last tour stop which was scheduled for Mahaffey Theater in Florida was also cancelled, according to Madame Noir.

Although details regarding the final cancellation have not yet been revealed, there’s no question that the tour did not yield the sort of success Williams was looking for. Williams is the host of the television show The Wendy Williams Show, on which she discusses hot topics and celebrity gossip. Even though her comedy tour was a failure, the star has gotten some positive news in the past few weeks. She did receive confirmation that The Wendy Williams Show has been renewed at least until 2022.

This past year Williams has been the subject of major headlines after her longtime marriage to Kevin Hunter ended with divorce after was unfaithful to her. While there were rumors of Hunter’s infidelity for months, the news that he had welcomed a new baby with his mistress was the final straw for Williams. She filed for divorce from and fired him as the executive producer of her show.

Williams has been spotted out and about with a few different men since her divorce from Hunter. However, she’s not yet confirmed that she’s in a serious relationship with any of them. She has made it clear that she’s open to love but it has to be with the right person. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Williams has some pretty strict guidelines for what she is expecting out of a relationship. She’s looking for someone that is mature and has their life together. She’s okay with the man having kids, but they have to be moved out and on their own.