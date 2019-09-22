NFL Rumors: Multiple Teams Have Expressed Interest In Signing Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown could have another home in the NFL very soon.

After the All Pro wide receiver was released by the New England Patriots on Friday, multiple teams have expressed interest in signing him and have inquired about his legal situation and status with the NFL, Brown’s agent said on Saturday. Speaking to ESPN, agent Drew Rosenhaus said teams were interested in knowing where the NFL stands with its investigation of sexual misconduct allegations against Brown, which were ongoing at the time he was cut by the Patriots.

As the report noted, the NFL is continuing to investigate a claim from Brown’s former personal trainer, Britney Taylor, that he sexually assaulted her on a number of occasions including one instance in which she said he forcibly raped her. Another woman later claimed that Brown approached her while he was naked as she worked on a mural in his home, and said Brown abruptly cut ties with her after she rebuffed his advances. The lawyer representing the second woman said later this week that she received an intimidating message from a number that Brown had given her, a group text in which Brown asked an associate to investigate the woman and included pictures of her children.

It was that incident that reportedly sparked the Patriots to release Brown, as the text message was sent while Brown was within the Patriots facility in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

As ESPN noted, NFL insiders believe that Brown would not re-sign with another team until the league has completed its investigation and decided what discipline, if any, he would face. Brown would not be able to start serving a potential suspension until he is on the roster of another team.

The latest report seems to indicate that perceptions around the NFL are changing. As The Inquisitr reported, just a few days before Schefter had reported that Brown’s release from the Patriots was seen as a “kiss of death” that would make it close to impossible for another team to take a chance on signing him. The Patriots are seen as one of the most strict organizations, with rigid rules and expectations for players, and if Brown could not succeed there then NFL insiders worried about him fitting in with any other team.

It was not clear which teams may be interested in Antonio Brown, or exactly when the NFL could conclude its investigation into the allegations against him and decide what discipline he might face.