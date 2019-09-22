Kelly Ripa Thrills Instagram And Shows Off Her ‘Triplets’ Sons Including Husband Mark Consuelos

Talk show host, Kelly Ripa took to Instagram and shared a gorgeous picture of her guys, whom she called “triplets,” earlier this evening.

In the image, Ripa’s sons, Michael Joseph Consuelos and Joaquin Antonio Consuelos, stood alongside her husband, Mark Consuelos. The family enjoyed an evening out in Brooklyn at Roberta’s Pizza. In her caption, the Live! with Kelly and Ryan host lovingly referred to the father and sons trio as “triplets.”

Ripa’s former All My Children co-star Cameron Mathison dropped a comment several emoji, and several people replied to Mathison, happy to see that he feels well enough to check out Instagram. The Inquisitr recently reported that the soap veteran underwent surgery for his kidney cancer, which appeared to be successful.

“Which one is Mark?” joked Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld.

Several of Ripa’s 2.5 million followers agreed with the former soap star’s observation about her family. In just a few hours, nearly 52,000 people pressed the “like” button in support of the sweet family post. Plus, approximately 700 dropped a comment in appreciation of Ripa’s funny caption.

“Joaquin looks like his beautiful mom Kelly, and his brother like his handsome dad, Mark,” remarked a fan.

“You must be so proud! Beautiful family!” exclaimed another.

“Your sons look like your husband Mark,” agreed a follower.

“Amazing genes Ripa/Consuelos!” a follower declared.

“It’s insane how much Mark and Michael look alike, though?! Love your beautiful family.”

In her Instagram story, the actress shared a closeup of the fabulous and colorful door at Roberta’s Pizza. In her post, her sons and husband covered up the artistic masterpiece. The trendy pizzeria in Brooklyn features wood-fired pies and other Italian fare.

A few days ago, Ripa shared a funny photo of herself lying in a huge pile of various types of bread. She wore red and created a play on words from “loaves and fishes.” The unique post drove her followers wild, according to a report from The Inquisitr.

Pop Culture reported that the talk show host missed Thursday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, which is a rarity for the actress. It takes a lot for Rip to decide to stay home and miss a day outside of her regularly scheduled vacations and days off. Her co-host Ryan Seacrest revealed she felt “really sick,” which is why she went ahead and stayed home. However, considering her family outing tonight in Brooklyn, it looks like Ripa is well on her way to feeling better after her bout with an illness.