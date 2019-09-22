Manchester United Star Daniel James Travels To Wales For ‘Lucky Haircuts’

Manchester United’s new winger Daniel James believes that his lucky haircuts are part of the key to his success.

The Daily Mail reports that whether it’s superstition or not, James believes that traveling 400 miles, from Manchester, England to his hometown of Swansea, Wales for haircuts is well worth the time and effort, as his performance on the pitch has been stellar.

The Welsh footballer, who has scored three times for his new club since signing from Swansea City this summer, still travels to and from Wales for a trim before every match. James visits his friend and hairstylist, Rhys Bell at the Stay Fresh Studio in Swansea is helping the athlete extend his streak.

A friend explained that James doesn’t trust anyone else.

“Dan doesn’t trust anyone else with his hair and tries to see Rhys whenever he can before games. He likes to get a lucky haircut and so far the trims are working a treat. It’s a fair old distance to travel for a haircut but Daniel reckons it is worth it.”

Rhys has a number of high-end clients, and has a significant following on social media, including his Instagram account. He advertises himself a stylist who accommodates the schedules of his customers.

The superstition seems to be working for James, who signed a contract with Manchester United at age 21 for £15million. It would seem to make sense for James to pay for Rhys to travel to him for his lucky haircuts, but perhaps the travel to Swansea is part of the voodoo which is working for the Manchester United star.

Soccer stars and the things they do as part of their own luck and tradition was on display in this year’s World Cup when American soccer great, Alex Morgan did a signature tea-drinking celebration pose after she scored, explains The Inquisitr.

But many soccer fans complained that Morgan’s tradition was grandstanding, and they complained on social media. But Game of Thrones actor, Sophie Turner defended the soccer star explaining that while she was disappointed that her English team didn’t win, she supports Morgan, who meant no harm.