‘TOWIE’ Star Shelby Tribble Shows Off Toned Figure In White Bikini

The Only Way Is Essex star Shelby Tribble made a splash on Instagram today as she put her trim, toned beach-ready body on display in a fun summery swim ensemble.

Just 15 hours ago, Tribble shared a snap of herself rocking a crisp, white two-piece bikini that featured a bandeau style top with adjustable front cutout. The bottom of the suit was a wide paneled string bikini that provided limited coverage and had open sides that tied high up on the hip. Both pieces had a unique ruffle detailing and did a great job of accentuating and flattering her trim, hourglass frame.

Shelby paired the suit with a flowing, cream-colored duster style cover-up. The floor-length garment was semi-sheer and was tied in front of her waist as a fun and functional detail. She opted to keep the accessories simple with just a pair of clear ankle strap sandals and a few gold jewelry pieces.

She wore her voluminous chestnut hair down around her shoulders and styled with some curls and a little bounce.

Yesterday, Tribble posted a snap of herself rocking the same ensemble as she stood next to a friend.

The two girls wore similarly themed outfits with slightly different designs. The photo’s caption read, “Every blonde needs a brunette.”

Tribble’s unnamed friend wore a swim ensemble that had a very similar vibe as Shelby’s. Both girls’ looks revolved around white suits and cream cover-ups made from the same fabric. Her friend rocked a super-low cut monokini with generous size side and abdomen cutouts.

She paired it with sheer cover-up pants that were clearly designed by the same person who made Shelby’s open-front cover-up. She also accessorized with a gold chain belt, oversized sunglasses, and a wicker clutch.

Based on the similarities between the outfits, it’s likely both girls purchased from the same designer and opted for matching suits.

Despite the suits definitely showing off some skin, the looks were tasteful and modest. The comment section of the post was full of Shelby’s fans and supporters leaving their normal selection of heart and fire emojis to let her know they approved of her fashion choice.

“Stunning, Don’t let the haters get to you, They’re jealous and want what you have,” said one fan.

“Very classy lovely picture I’m blonde and my Bessie is Brunette love it,” added another.

Tribble wasn’t alone in rocking her summery white ensemble as her TOWIE co-star Yazmin Oukhellou also took to Instagram today in a similar piece.