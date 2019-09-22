Bella Thorne Spills Out Of Tiny Metallic Bikini While Smoking Weed & Drinking Beer: ‘It’s Saturday, Cheers’

Bella Thorne definitely knows how to push the envelope on social media.

As those who follow the actress on Instagram know, Thorne has never been shy when it comes to showing off her amazing figure to her 21.4 million-plus followers. While she posts from time to time to promote films that she stars in or her new book, she also shares plenty of other NSFW shots as well. In her most recent Instagram share, the brunette beauty shares not one but three new NSFW photos for fans.

In the first photo in the series, the stunner snaps a selfie and looks directly into the camera. She appears to be onboard a boat and there’s a beautiful body of water just behind her. Bella goes makeup-free in the photo, letting her true beauty shine through as she wears her long, dark locks down and slightly messy. She accessorizes the look with a number of silver necklaces as well as a silver watch.

In front of her mouth, she holds up joint and a beer. Her amazing figure is also on display in the image in a tiny metallic bikini that shows off ample amounts of cleavage to onlookers. The next two images in the series are very similar to the first, only Bella is striking slightly different poses in each of them. The photos have only been live on her account for a short time but they’ve earned the stunner a ton of attention from fans, amassing over 650,000 likes in addition to 3,000-plus comments.

Some fans commented on the photo to wish Bella a happy Saturday as well while countless others commented on her NSFW outfit. A few other followers had no words for the photo and commented with their choice of emoji instead.

“Awesome looking so beautiful,” one fan commented.

“It’s Saturday everyday with you Baby!!! Cheers,” another wrote with a series of black hear emoji.

“You are a whole goddess,” one more gushed.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously shared, Bella recently sizzled in another stunning series of photos. In the first image in the deck, the beauty appeared to be running in a parking lot. Her toned and tanned figure was on full display in a pink zip-up crop top that showed just a little hint of cleavage as well as her taut tummy. On the bottom, Thorne rocked a pair of equally small Daisy Duke cut-off shorts that showcased her long and lean stems and she completed the look with knee-high socks and white sneakers.

Slay all day.