Ariana Grande Doppelganger, Jami Alix, Is All Legs In Sizzling Saturday Snap

Ariana Grande doppelganger, Jami Alix, commanded attention of her 131,000 Instagram followers today when she showed off a little leg in a recent sizzling snap.

The 25-year-old Instagram model and fashion blogger posted a fun late summer/early fall look earlier today. In the snap, Jami posed casually in front of what appears to be the doors of a coffee shop. She stood turned slightly sideways with one leg extended out to the side with her toes pointed. The celebrity doppelganger held a trendy coffee drink with both hands and leaned her head to one side making a kissy face toward the camera.

Jami’s funky all-black ensemble featured a pair of form-fitting high-waisted black leggings that were decked out with large cutouts and intentional distressing. The pants, while providing coverage, were snug enough to put her toned legs on display.

She paired the snug bottoms with a fun black v-neck top and a looser, lightweight black jacket that she wore on her arms but off the shoulders. Alix also accessorized the outfit with a pair of oversized white platform sneakers that definitely gave a little extra height to her petite frame. The vibrant white shoes also boldly stood out as they balanced the black ensemble.

The fashion blogger wore her long, highlighted hair in a half-up, half-down style with a small topknot. She left the rest of her locks down and styled wavy around her face and shoulders.

In less than 12 hours since she shared the snap on her Instagram account, her followers showered it with several thousand likes and a few dozen comments. Her fans gushed over how much they adored her funky sense of style and her adorable look.

“How do you always look so flawless?!” Commented one fan.

“Omg my idol, ” praised another.

Alix has kept up with her normal level of activity on Instagram with this leggy snap being one of 12 posts she’s made to her profile over the past week. Collectively, her posts over the past week have accumulated roughly 30,000 likes as many feature the young influencer showcasing her tiny frame in an assortment of fashion-forward ensembles.

While Jami is a well-rounded individual as a social media influencer, a fashion guru, a blogger, and a vlogger, many credit her growth in social media following to her uncanny resemblance to singing sensation Ariana Grande.

Notably, Alix has gained an additional 1,000 Instagram followers since the last time The Inquisitr reported on her account numbers a few weeks ago.