Louis Vuitton Introduces LVTV, Its New YouTube Entertainment Channel

The French luxury brand, Louis Vuitton is taking the next step into multimedia as they launch LVTV, an entertainment platform on YouTube.

The Hollywood Reporter introduced LVTV, which will share original content as well as sneak peeks into the world of fashion and new chapters for the brand. This is part of a new project launched by the director of YouTube Fashion and Beauty Derek Blasberg in an effort to create a new place on the streaming channel for fashion content.

The concept behind LVTV on YouTube is to show a 360-degree view of the French brand which will include five key topics, including savoir-faire, institutional, friends of the house, travel and campaigns.

And there will be content with celebrities and fashion icons, including “Inside the Vault: A Brief History of the Monogram,” “The Art of Packing” with Karlie Kloss and “Getting Ready” videos featuring Emma Stone, Chloe Grace Moretz, Sophie Turner, and other stars.

Also on LVTV will be a glimpse of the various fashion weeks around the world, starting with the spring 2020 shows. Currently, the platform has 333,000 subscribers to the platform, but they are hoping to increase that number with followers checking in daily to see what’s new.

For many designers, the biggest time of the year is awards season, and at last year’s Academy Awards, Prada got a big should out by award winner, Olivia Colman, says The Inquisitr. Colman’s dressed was called one of the “Favourite” looks of the night, as a play on words for her award-winning movie.

Colman talked at length about teaming up with the designer to create a dress that she loves for the first time in her career.

“I have never felt confident having to do any photographs or red carpet. Being someone else is easy; being me is torture during those events.”

Mary Fellowes, Colman’s stylist said she worked with the actor to create a file of patterns, fabrics and styles that appealed to them. The only thing that The Crown actor insisted upon was that she wanted something simple with “a big bow on the back.”

“The Prada team are so bloody lovely, it’s like getting ready for your wedding.”

Colman explained that the process was not only painless, but working with Prada made choosing a dress pleasurable for the first time. Colman and Fellowes stated that working with the designer to find a dress that was made for a real women’s body was great.