UFC Octagon Girl Camila Oliveira Drops Jaws In USA Flag-Inspired Bikini On Instagram

UFC Octagon girl Camila Oliveira is working at UFC Fight Night 159 tonight in Mexico City. However, before getting ready for Rodriguez vs. Stephens, Oliveira took to Instagram to thrill her followers with a stunning photo of herself in an American flag-inspired bikini.

In the image, the model wore a red, white, and blue string bikini top which tied across an intricate tattoo on her ribcage. The matching blue and white stars bikini bottoms tied on each side, and highlighted Oliveira’s curvy backside. In the image, she stood sideways with her hands in the bottoms’ tie. Her long brunette hair hung in curls down her back one with piece falling forward over her shoulder. The UFC girl wore pink lipstick, pink eyeshadow, and pink blush with the shimmery highlighter in the patriotic look.

In her caption, Oliveira announced that she’s coming back and put an American Flag emoji in the text. Nearly 10,000 people hit the “like” button in support of her post, and several hundred followers also took a moment to drop a comment complimenting the UFC octagon girl.

Several fans hoped to see Oliveira back in the USA sooner rather than later.

“Please do. You look amazing in this picture!!!” wrote a follower.

“Wonder woman!!” another follower replied, noticing how the bikini also resembled the blue and white star bottoms the superhero often wears.

Others had thoughts on the model’s work with the UFC.

“Hottest girl in UFC,” declared a fan.

“That’s awesome! @camilaoliveirareal you are one best Brazilian supermodel in the world! And the best UFC Octagon girl in the company and speaking of that I’m super pump and excited for UFC fight night live in Mexico,” another follower enthused.

During tonight’s UFC fight card, Oliveira posted a picture of herself ringside in her black UFC bikini top and short shorts. She looked happy as she sat ringside between bouts of strutting around the ring with signs declaring which round it is.

She also chronicled many events from the evening on her Instagram story. The model showed all the work she put into getting ready for tonight’s fights in Mexico City. One clip showed UFC ring girl, Brittany Palmer, and Palmer noted how she never worked with Oliveira until tonight. Arianny Celeste also appeared in the video, and Palmer revealed that she and Celeste always work together. At one point, she even noted an unusual fighting style in one match, which The Inquisitr reported her co-worker Celeste also pointed out this evening.