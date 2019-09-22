Yazmin Oukhellou Leaves Little To The Imagination In White G-String & Tankini Top

Yazmin Oukhellou snatched the attention of her 506,000 followers recently when she posted a scandalous snap of herself in a swim frock that left very little to the imagination.

On Friday, the brazen TOWIE starlet posted a snap of herself wearing a G-string two-piece swimsuit sitting on a ledge in front of a wall of greenery. While Yazmin’s fans are accustomed to seeing her post sexy selfies, some fans definitely expressed that this photo was even more revealing than her usual posts.

Oukhellou opted for a crisp white two-piece that featured a fitted, long-line tankini-style top and an undersized G-string bottom. The top of the Yaz’s suit hugged her curves in all the right places and showed off ample amounts of cleavage with a super low heart-shaped neckline. While Yazmin’s chest is enough to grab a like from most of her following, the racy bottoms she chose were definitely the showstopper.

The suit bottom consisted of a tiny several inch-wide pieces of fabric that appeared to be adjustable. The piece was tied on either side and coverage was nearly non-existent apart from that slim piece of cloth.

If the suit itself wasn’t scantily enough, the photo was made even more scandalous by the way Oukhellou posed and positioned herself. The snap featured the reality starlet leaning against the ledge with her legs spread as she rested one hand on her thighs. The pose definitely drew attention to her unmentionables and showed off a lot more than her bikini wax.

In just 48 hours since she shared the sizzling snap on her profile, it has amassed nearly 7,000 likes and several dozen comments.

In addition to the usual smattering of heart and fire emoji from her adoring fans, commenters on the post took a moment to show off their fun sense of humor poking fun at the photo and making puns about the scenery behind her.

“That bush needs a trim,” wrote one fan.

While this post definitely put eyes on Yazmin’s Instagram, this wasn’t her only post getting some attention. The television personality posted two additional photos to her account on Friday, all of which featured various styles of super sexy swimwear. Based on captions, all three appeared to be sponsored by various clothing brands.

All three posts have received almost 20,000 views in just a day.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, it was just a few weeks ago that questions regarding her broken relationship with James Lock stopped finding their way into the comments section of her Instagram posts, as details surrounding the breakup finally emerged. While Lock adamantly denies it, Yazmin claims he was unfaithful to her.