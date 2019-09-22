Dolly Castro Drops Jaws In Revealing Leopard-Print Dress

Dolly Castro shared a series of new Instagram Stories today, and they ranged from casual updates from her workout session to glamorous selfies.

The selfies were all video selfies, and showed her rocking a low-cut, leopard-print dress. The first clip showed her sitting in a car, as she wore her hair down. Her locks fell down in front of her right shoulder, while her makeup popped.

Dolly wore light peach eyeshadow, along with some blush and pink lipstick. She accessorized with drop earrings, and a Chanel necklace. The model wore her hair down in a middle part, while a couple of blond highlights framed her face.

Castro later shared several more video selfies in the same ensemble. Except this time, she pulled her hair aside so that fans could get a good look at her necklace. It had a thin gold chain, with a bedazzled Chanel logo in the center. In addition, there was a drop chain that fell into the middle of her cleavage. It was accented with a small pearl-like bead.

The model pursed her lips, as she lifted the phone to show off her figure.

And that’s not to mention the workout clips that she shared, as she captioned one of the videos, “The grind includes the weekend.”

Dolly was spotted in a black sports bra, with a low front cut that allowed her to show off her cleavage. She wore her hair in a high top bun, and was seen wearing wireless earbuds. She also panned the video to show her friend, who was working out alongside her.

It’s not unusual for fans to see Dolly in workout gear on her social media page, as she did just that in her newest update.

But with all that being said, the model has roots in law school. According to The Mirror, Castro attended Christian University in Managua, Nicaragua.

However, the model opted to stop her career trajectory and focus on her social media instead.

This decision seems like it was a good one. Apparently, Dolly is one of the most popular Nicaraguan models that have broken into the mainstream. Her Instagram followers number over 6.2 million people, and her posts receive tens of thousands of likes regularly.

Dolly also works with 1st Phorm to promote their products on her feed. Other notable models that are associated with the brand include Jojo Babie and Lindsey Pelas.

At any rate, fans can hope for more updates from Dolly in the coming days.