‘The Walking Dead’ Showrunner Teases ‘Very Big Storyline’ For ‘Soulmates’ Carol and Daryl

As the tenth season of AMC’s The Walking Dead approaches, showrunner Angela Kang is teasing a major storyline for fan favorites, Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) and Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), according to a report from ComicBook.

Carol formed a tight bond with Daryl after the events following the disappearance and later death of her daughter. Throughout the series, the duo’s relationship grew stronger as they fought side-by-side to defeat common enemies while building their own community of survivors. Carol and Daryl have gotten so close that fans have began hoping they’ll cross the lines of friendship and take things to a romantic level, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

During the tenth season, the remaining survivors will come face-to-face with Alpha (Samantha Morton) and her Whisperers.

Alpha is responsible for the death of Carol’s adopted son, Henry, who she shared with her husband, King Ezekiel, played by Khary Payton. After losing Henry, Carol ended her marriage and decided to move back to Alexandria to be with old friends, including Daryl.

Kang said viewers can expect to a lot more of the Whisperers conflict through the eyes of Daryl and Carol. She said the two will be spending a lot of time together and that she considers them to be “best friends.”

“I think they are soulmates, whether or not their relationship ever goes into romantic territory. They are tied to each other in this world and have been through so much together,” she explained to TVLine.

“They love each other, and they trust each other. They care what happens to the other. And yet that can be very complicated when there’s so much trauma and this bigger thing that’s taking over the communities.”

While there hasn’t been any confirmation on the possibility of a romantic relationship between Carol and Daryl, it seems Carol’s ex is already moving on with Michonne, played by Danai Gurira.

In the official Season 10 trailer, Ezekiel was spotted sharing a kiss with Michonne, who was previously romantically linked to the show’s lead, Rick Grimes, played by Andrew Lincoln. When asked about the budding romance between her character and the king, Gurira explained she wasn’t able to share details of the season just yet, according to a report from Entertainment Weekly.

This will be the final season for Gurira, and Kang has already teased an “epic” storyline for the actress’s departure, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Kang went on to say she couldn’t offer too much information without spoiling the upcoming season but she did say it would be quite an emotional journey for the characters.

The Walking Dead Season 10 premieres on Sunday, October 6 on AMC.