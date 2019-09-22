Sofia Richie Spreads Her Legs While Sitting On Top Of Scott Disick In Skintight Pink Bodysuit

Sofia Richie treated her 5.5 million Instagram followers to a sweet yet sexy upload on September 21. The blond bombshell — who wore her super long hair in a super long, two-toned braid — was rocking a pink bodysuit that looked as if the sparkly garment had been painted onto her curvy body. Her bra showed through the thin fabric, causing the ensemble to appear to be even more provocative.

When the snap was taken, the 21-year-old model was literally nose-to-nose with boyfriend Scott Disick. She was sitting on his lap with her legs spread as the two looked lovingly into each other’s eyes. Sofia didn’t use words to capture the intimate moment, but merely posted a double heart emoji that matched the color of her sartorial statement.

The room in which Sofia and her 36-year-old boyfriend were photographed included an impressive potted palm in front of a giant mirror as the couple sat in a brown Art Deco chair trimmed with cream cord. Although the homey space was decorated in a notable way, the twosome occupying those quarters did not seem to be interested in anything but each other.

After being live on Instagram for less than a half-hour, more than 212,000 followers commented on the post, offering pros and cons about the way the love birds were flaunting their feelings for each other.

“One of my favorite couples… Ya’ll are just too hot together!” stated one admirer who added a fire emoji to push her point.

“You do have kids that could see this,” said another follower.

“You are better than him,” judged a third follower.

“The Lord & Lady,” said another fan, who titled the photo capturing Sofia and Scott together.

“This makes me feel uncomfortable,” remarked yet another follower.

Sophia’s fashion statements are noteworthy, whether she is dressed up or down or in between. In an Instagram snap taken for her 21st birthday celebration in Las Vegas at the end of August, she also wore pink, as reported by The Inquisitr.

“Richie opted to wear a pair of high-waisted pink Daisy Dukes that showed off her toned, tanned legs. She went monochromatic with the look, pairing the shorts with a cropped pink T-shirt and pink sneakers. She accessorized with a pair of statement sunglasses, and pulled her hair back in a sleek, chic high ponytail. She posed in front of a sleek and sporty car in the second snap with a frosty drink in her hand.”

