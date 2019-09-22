‘Black Ink Crew’s’ Young Bae Gets Raunchy In Electric Pink Bodysuit

Young Bae from Black Ink Crew is keeping things rolling on her Instagram with a series of professional and personal photos. And recently, the reality TV star and tattoo artist shared photos from a shoot that had her fans going wild.

One of the photos in the series, in particular, was more risqué than the rest. It showed Bae in an electric pink bodysuit, which had a high neckline. The bodysuit itself was black, with neon pink designs throughout. She completed her look with a pair of matching boots, which reached her mid-thighs.

But what made the photo so revealing, was the way that she posed. She bent her knees all the way and spread her legs, as she got close to the ground. She placed her right hand in such a way to censor the photo, as she tugged at her collar with her left hand.

Young served up some seriously sultry looks, while wearing her hair in a high ponytail. Her makeup matched her look, as she sported bright pink eyeshadow, which gave way to shimmery, purple hues. Her lipstick was glossy, and she accessorized with large, gold earrings. Also notable was her chain belt, which spelled out the words, “Moschino” in a variety of colors.

Fans seemed to be all for it in the comments section.

“Doing your thing baby girl keep it up looking good,” said a fan.

“YAAAAAAASSSSSSSSS you are SERVIN!!!! You look AMAZING BOO!!!! Reppin’ hard for the mamas!!! I love it!!” exclaimed another fan.

Other fans focused on the captions, as Young Bae joked about a celebrity that she was channeling for the shot.

“U got dat but Kim wouldn’t have covered it!!!” said another fan, referring to her right hand in the pose.

But that was hardly a bad thing, as fans continued to pile on the compliments.

“D*mn shorty let me get a number on u or som,” said a follower.

“Am i the only one in love with bae tat on her arm that sh*t is [fire] who tatted it,” asked another follower, who used the fire emoji to make their point.

Another post from the same shoot showed Bae in a different pose. This time, she stood up, and grabbed her long ponytail with her right hand. She extended her arms in the air, while placing her left hand on her hips.

Bae pursed her lips in the shot, and looked into the distance.

This update received over 27,000 likes.