Britney Spears Mocked For Revealing Photo In Neon Sports Bra

Fans seemed fixated on Britney's revealing sports bra.

On Saturday, Britney Spears uploaded a stunning mirror selfie taken at her mini-gym on Instagram. The 37-year-old flaunted her fit physique in a neon yellow sports bra and tiny black shorts. Her incredibly toned abs and long, lean legs were on full-display. Britney paired the look with white crew socks and orange sneakers. She pulled back her recently dyed hair into a messy ponytail and wore her signature heavy black eyeliner.

Some of Britney’s followers were quick to compliment the “Oops!… I Did It Again” singer.

“Skinny legend,” praised a fan.

“Omg you look so good,” added a commenter.

“Stomach SNATCHED,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

While her body looked undeniably amazing, many fans seemed to be more fixated on the fact that her nipples were visible in her sports bra. The comments section was full of followers questioning if the air conditioner was on.

“Might need to turn the A/C lower,” commented a follower.

“Tell them to turn down the AC,” instructed another.

“Chilly in the gym britty brit,” surmised a different person.

Others proceeded to outright mock Britney.

“Britney Nipspears,” teased a follower.

Another fan simply wrote, “Nipney.”

Despite the criticism, the post has already racked up more than 140,000 likes.

Britney is no stranger to scrutiny. Over the recent weeks her dedicated fans have voiced their concern for the Crossroads actress. Last night, the singer made a quick appearance at the Daytime Beauty Awards with boyfriend, Sam Asghari. After a few minutes on the red carpet, an exhausted looking Britney reportedly decided to leave.

The incident caused fans to create the hashtag FreeBritney on social media.

“Proof she’s not ok. People that don’t have any experience with mental health issues are ignorant to continue this #FreeBritney BS. Everyone forgets how better she got when her dad took over,” wrote a Twitter user.

Loading...

This isn’t the first time fans have expressed that they were worried about Britney’s mental health. Earlier this month, the mother-of-two debuted her new dye job. Her much darker locks caused her followers to believe that she was mentally unwell. Fans insinuated that her change of appearance had something to do with the drama surrounding her father, Jamie. According to People magazine, Jamie got into a physical altercation with Britney’s 13-year-old son, Sean, following a heated disagreement. Due to the situation, Britney’s ex, Kevin Federline, has 90% custody of their sons.

To see more of Britney, be sure to follow her Instagram account.