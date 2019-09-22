Miranda Lambert Looks Gorgeous In Graphic Tee & Fringe Skirt

Miranda Lambert’s most recent Instagram share has sent her followers into a frenzy.

Over the past few weeks, the blond bombshell has been sharing a ton of photos and videos with her fans to promote her new album on social media and followers have been loving it. In addition to sharing images from her work, the country singing super star also shares shots from other projects as well. In the most recent image that was shared for her 3.7 million followers, Miranda looks absolutely stunning.

In the hot new snapshot, the songstress stands inside a trailer, looking out. The beauty wears her long, blond locks down and slightly waved as she accessorizes the look with a pair of big, silver hoop earrings. Per usual, Lambert dons a face full of gorgeous makeup including eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and subtle gloss. She puts her amazing figure on display in a black graphic shirt and a matching black fringe skirt on the bottom.

Miranda accessorizes the look with a brown leather belt that has turquoise detail in the middle as well as a few matching bracelets. On the top of her shirt, she rocks a jean jacket to complete the look. Since the shot went live on her account, it’s earned Lambert plenty of attention from fans with over 37,000 likes in addition to 280-plus comments.

Some fans commented on the photo to gush over Lambert’s chic outfit while countless others just let her know that they are huge fans. A few others had no words for the shot and simply commented with their choice of emoji instead.

“Beautiful!!! Coming to see you in 2 weeks!!!,” one follower commented.

“Stunning photo so beautiful,” another Instagram user raved.

“What a difference a year makes. You look so much younger and happier now,” one more fan pointed out.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously shared, Lambert sizzled in another sexy outfit earlier this month. In a short clip that was shared on her page, Lambert’s body looked like a million bucks as she rocked a curve-hugging black dress that hit well above her thigh as she showed off a ton of leg for the camera and shook her booty. The sleeves of the NSFW ensemble were lined with black fringe, and she completed her look with a pair of brown leather cowboy boots. In the caption of the image, she told fans that her new song comes would drop the same day.

It comes as no surprise that the post racked up over 188,000 likes and well over 3,000 comments.