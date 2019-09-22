UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Sets Instagram On Fire In Crochet Bikini And Hat

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste is busy at tonight’s Fight Night 159, Rodriguez vs. Stephens, in Mexico City, Mexico. Before she went to work, she managed to set Instagram on fire by sharing a picture and promoting her 2020 calendar, which is now available to purchase.

The model shared a shot of herself standing in front of a Spanish style building standing next to a beautiful black horse. She posed with one hand touching the horse’s mane and the other holding its bridal while wearing a tiny light-colored crochet bikini top that barely contained her voluptuous chest. The tiny matching bikini bottoms tie at each side, highlighting her curvaceous hips, and the look showed off her taut midsection. Celeste wore her brunette hair down styled in soft waves, and some flowed over one shoulder. Atop her head, the Girlfriend Box co-founder sported a light-colored cowboy hat. Bronze eyeshadow and highlighted cheeks along with shimmery lips showed off the TV host’s features. Two bracelets completed the stunning look.

Celeste’s 3.2 million followers on the popular social media platform responded en mass to the post with nearly 23,000 hitting the “like” button to show their appreciation. Plus, more than 300 people paused to write positive replies to express their delight in the image.

Livestock featured in many of the comments in reference to the lovely animal in the photo.

“Lucky horse,” exclaimed a fan while another wrote, “holy cow!”

The picture also seemed to encourage the model’s followers to pick up her new 2020 calendar, so that they can enjoy marking the days all next year.

“I want to open my eyes every morning and look at you, I’ll be the luckiest people on the planet,” replied a follower who plans to buy her calendar.

“OMG, I’ve got to get a calendar!!” another declared.

In her recent Instagram story, Celeste showcased the outfits she wore during the trip to Mexico for work. She also posted a clip of the massive bouquet of roses she received within three hours of her arrival in the country, which her co-worker and UFC octagon girl, Brittany Palmer shared. Later, Celeste previewed some of her work walking around the ring holding up the sign for the rounds. Plus, she tagged Palmer and Camila Oliveira as they sat ringside while the action happened. The model also gave fans a sneak peek of some “interesting” fighting styles happening in the octagon tonight during one of the matches.

The Inquisitr recently reported that Celeste and Palmer took some time to model together in Canada last week after they worked the evening before at a UFC Fight Night.