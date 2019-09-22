UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Sets Instagram On Fire In Crochet Bikini And Hat

Ring girl Arianny Celeste is busy at tonight’s UFC Fight Night 159 in Mexico City, Mexico. Before she went to work, she managed to drive Instagram wild by sharing a picture and promoting her 2020 calendar, which is now available to purchase.

The model shared a shot of herself standing in front of a Spanish-style building standing next to a beautiful black horse. She posed with one hand touching the horse’s mane and the other holding its bridle while wearing a tiny light-colored crochet bikini top that barely contained her voluptuous chest. The matching bikini bottoms tie at each side, highlighting her curvaceous hips, with the overall look showing off her taut midsection.

Celeste wore her brunette hair down styled in soft waves and some of it flowed over one shoulder. Atop her head, the Girlfriend Box co-founder sported a light-colored cowboy hat. The ring girl’s facial features were accentuated by her bronze eyeshadow, highlighted cheeks, and shimmery lipstick. Two bracelets completed the stunning look.

Celeste’s 3.2 million followers on the popular social media platform responded en masse to the post, with nearly 23,000 hitting the “like” button to show their appreciation. Furthermore, more than 300 people paused to write positive replies to express their delight over the image.

Livestock was featured in many of the comments, as users also focused on the lovely animal in the photo.

“Lucky horse,” exclaimed a fan.

A second user dropped a different animal-centric reference by saying, “holy cow!”

The picture also seemed to encourage the model’s followers to pick up her new 2020 calendar so that they can enjoy marking the days next year.

“I want to open my eyes every morning and look at you, I’ll be the luckiest people on the planet,” replied a follower who plans to buy her calendar.

“OMG, I’ve got to get a calendar!!” another declared.

Loading...

In her recent Instagram story, Celeste showcased the outfits she wore during the trip to Mexico for work. She also posted a clip of the massive bouquet of roses she received within three hours of her arrival in the country, which her fellow UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer shared.

Later, Celeste previewed some of her work walking around the octagon while holding up the signs for each round. She also tagged Palmer and Camila Oliveira as they sat ringside while the action happened. The model also gave fans a sneak peek of some “interesting” fighting styles happening in the octagon tonight during one of the fights.

The Inquisitr recently reported that Celeste and Palmer took some time to model together in Canada last week after they worked the prior evening at a UFC Fight Night.