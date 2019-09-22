Elizabeth Warren Beats Joe Biden For The First Time In A Presidential Primary Poll

The president of the company that conducted the poll called the results the first 'major shakeup' of the 2020 Democratic primary race.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who has seen a steady overall rise in her standings across several presidential polls on the heels of her solid debate performances, received pleasant news on Saturday after a Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom poll revealed her as the front-runner for the 2020 election.

According to The Hill, the poll surveyed 602 likely Democratic Iowa caucusgoers and revealed that 22 percent of those likely voters chose Warren as their top Democratic presidential pick. Former vice president Joe Biden, who has held a steady, commanding lead in most polls to this point, came in at second-place at 20 percent.

Though the two leading candidates’ numbers were within the four-pint margin of error, the polling results are significant given it’s the first time Warren has been in front of the former vice president — and perhaps even more important given that it happened in one of the most crucial voting states.

On top of that, Biden has been at the front of the pack for the last three polls from the Des Moines Register.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders didn’t fair as well as his top opponents, with Iowa voters giving him 11 percent support. South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg scored nine percent and California Sen. Kamala Harris coming in with six percent.

J. Ann Selzer, president of the company that conducted the poll, described the results as the “first major shakeup” of the 2020 Democratic primary race.

“It’s the first time we’ve had someone other than Joe Biden at the top of the leader board,” Selzer explained.

Those polling results mark another hit for Biden’s campaign, as a Fox News poll released on Saturday showed the former vice president at his lowest number in that poll, though he was still in the lead, according to The Inquisitr.

In that poll, Biden came in at 29 percent support among Democratic primary voters — a number down two points from the last poll and six points since May.

News of Warren’s victory in the Des Moines Register poll comes around the same time she ramped up her calls for President Donald Trump’s impeachment. As reported by The Inquisitr, Warren, who was one of the first Democrats in Congress to call for Trump’s impeachment, recently slammed Congress for not beginning impeachment proceedings by this point.

“After the Mueller report, Congress had a duty to begin impeachment. By failing to act, Congress is complicit in Trump’s latest attempt to solicit foreign interference to aid him in US elections,” Warren tweeted on Friday. “Do your constitutional duty and impeach the president.”