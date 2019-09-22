Michelle Troconis, Suspect In Jennifer Dulos Case, Arraigned

Michelle Troconis, the girlfriend of Jennifer's Dulos' estranged husband Fotis Dulos, has been dubbed the 'lying lover.'

Jennifer Dulos, a 50-year-old Connecticut mother of five that went missing on May 26, remains missing. Her children currently reside with their grandmother as they cling onto hope that one day their mother will be found alive. If law enforcement is any closer to finding out what happened to the missing mom, they aren’t talking about it. However, they do have two primary suspects in the case that they are continuing to zero in on. Fotis Dulos, Jennifer’s estranged husband, and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis remain the number one suspects in this case. This past week, Troconis was arraigned, according to International Business Times.

Troconis and Fotis face two counts of tampering with evidence and one count of interfering with the investigation. On the night that Jennifer disappeared, a couple closely resembling them were captured on video surveillance participating in some pretty suspicious activity. They appeared to be driving around town dropping various trash bags into dumpsters. The bags were later found to contain Jennifer’s bloody clothes. While the pair may have stood a chance at explaining the video, there’s been additional pieces of evidence also found that will be a lot harder to explain.

Police found what they are referring to as alibi scripts inside Troconis’ home that she and Fotis shared. The notes were allegedly a way for her and Fotis to keep their stories straight while being questioned by the police and media. However, Troconis has struggled to maintain her innocence since then and has been dubbed Fotis’ ‘lying lover’ by Fotis’ lawyer Norm Pattis.

Pattis claims Troconis has “provided substantial amount of information which was self-contradictory and did not bear up under the scrutiny of the investigation.”

Earlier this month, investigators found a blood-like substance containing Jennifer’s DNA in one of Fotis’ vehicles, thus leading to the second arrest of both Troconis and Fotis. Despite the fact that this remains a missing person investigation and not a murder investigation, police no longer believe Jennifer to be alive, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

In the most recent arrest warrant for Troconis and Fotis, police detailed what they believe happened on the night that Jennifer disappeared.