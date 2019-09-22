Ayesha Curry Looks Flawless In Pink Dress Beside Husband Stephen Curry In Romantic Snap

Foodie and television personality Ayesha Curry shared a sweet snap with her 6.8 million Instagram followers that had them all swooning recently. It seems that Ayesha and he husband, Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry, attended a wedding together. The duo took a moment to take a picture together in the scenic outdoor setting, and included the wedding hashtag in the caption of the post.

The couple were under an outdoor display which included hanging Edison bulbs that cast a romantic glow over the whole area. Stephen rocked a grey suit with a yellow tie, and looked sharp in his wedding attire. Ayesha kept things soft and feminine in a pale pink maxi dress with a slight v-neck and flowy fit. Ayesha’s hair was down in loose curls and she had a flower crown around her head to complete the feminine vibe.

The duo were standing side by side in the shot, and their bodies were slightly turned towards each other. Ayesha had a huge smile on her face and Stephen appeared to be serenading her, or in the middle of some kind of silly speech. Ayesha’s followers absolutely loved the sweet shot of the couple, and the post quickly racked up over 43,000 likes in less than 15 minutes.

One follower commented “I love you guys, you’re my OTP.”

“I love it, such a lovely couple,” another fan said.

“Praise the couples that love love,” another fan said.

“Love the dress on you. Also love that you love love,” another follower added.

Ayesha shares the occasional sizzling selfie with her followers. One of her latest Instagram posts featured the bombshell in a pair of skintight pants and black heels, ready to rock it at a launch event. She channeled some major boss babe vibes in the picture and shut down Instagram with her flawless look.

While she occasionally posts a steamy shot in which she’s feeling herself, Ayesha also shares a ton of snaps of her family. She shares posts with her and Stephen posing together, as well as plenty of snaps of her three children. Just three days ago, she posted an adorable double Instagram update of her son, Canon, as he toddled through the house in an adorable outfit with his father’s basketball number on the back of his jacket.

When it comes to date night, Ayesha knows how to slay. The gorgeous babe often shares snaps of herself and Stephen as they prepare for some intimate time away from the kids, either just for a regular date or to attend an event, and she always looks flawless.