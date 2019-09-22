Jessie James Decker & Sarah Jessica Parker Shut Instagram Down In Sizzling New Photo

Jessie James Decker is as big of a fan of Sarah Jessica Parker as just about everyone else.

As those who follow the country singer on social media know, Decker loves to share glimpses of her life with fans on her Instagram page. While the mother of three regularly posts photos of her family on the platform, she also delights with fashion-forward shots as well as some photos with famous friends. In the most recent image that was shared for her legion of fans, Decker stuns in a shot with Sarah Jessica Parker.

In the caption of the image, Decker tells her fans that she had the pleasure of meeting the one and only SJP, who is one of her idols, at a Samsung event. In the photo, Decker is all smiles as she wears her long, blond locks down and straight as well as a stunning face of makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, lipgloss, and eyeshadow. The stunner’s killer figure is also on full display in the shot while clad in a skintight brown dress that hugs her every curve and shows off her toned and tanned legs.

On the other side stands Parker who is also wearing a smile for the photo. Like Decker, she wears her long locks down and straight as well as a gorgeous face of makeup. She looks fashionable in a long sleeve blue dress with a white star pattern all over it. The post has only been live on Decker’s account for a day but it’s earned her a ton of attention from fans with over 185,000 likes and well over 800 comments.

While many followers commented on the post to gush over the star power in the photo, countless others let both women know that they look amazing. A few more followers had no words and commented on the shot using emoji instead.

“Two of the best heads of hair around! Blonde on point!!,” one follower raved.

“AMAZING and you look absolutely stunning Jess,” another chimed in with a series of heart and heart eye emoji.

“Omg you look stunning! Such a beauty,” another raved with a flame emoji.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Decker sizzled in another sexy outfit, this time a nude jumpsuit. In the sultry shot, Jessie’s amazing figure was on display in a nude-colored jumpsuit that clung to her every curve on top and was a little baggier on the bottom. She also flaunted some major cleavage in the shot and the post racked up over 92,000 likes.

Fans can keep up with Jessie by giving her a follow on Instagram.