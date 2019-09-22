Joe Biden Sinks To ‘New Low’ In The Latest Fox News Polling Data

The Fox News poll also revealed that Democratic primary voters care most about backing any candidate with the best chance of beating President Donald Trump.

Former vice president and 2020 Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden has enjoyed his perch at the top of virtually all national polls even before officially entering the presidential race back in April.

But according to Fox News, recent polling data indicates that while Biden remains in the first-place position, his numbers are sinking.

The poll put Biden at 29 percent support from Democratic primary voters, which still solidifies his lead, but it’s also a number that’s down two points since August and a more substantial six points since May, when he sat at 35 percent support.

There were also notable changes for other top-tier candidates, with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders grabbing a much-needed boost of eight points for a total of 18 percent support, which gives him a solid second-place position. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who has seen a steady climb in a number of national polls, appears to have lost a bit of momentum in the Fox News poll, dropping four points to grab third-place at 16 percent support.

Sen. Kamala Harris came in at seven percent, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg managed to garner five percent and former Texas lawmaker Beto O’Rourke scored four percent in the latest poll. The remaining candidates, including New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, all had three percent or less in the poll.

The top three candidates also shared similar numbers of support among self-described moderates and conservatives who claimed they’re voting in the Democratic primary. Biden showed a stronger lead in that group with a total of 34 percent support. Sanders followed in second-place again at 14 percent and Warren nabbed nine percent support.

Not so surprising were results from primary voters under the age of 35, who overwhelmingly backed Sanders as their 2020 candidate at 35 percent, more than double of the 17 percent they gave to Biden.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

But just one age bracket up, those over 45, showed even stronger support for their pick, Biden, with 38 percent support. Warren grabbed the second spot with that demographic with 17 percent and Sanders scored third with eight percent.

Loading...

If the Fox News poll revealed anything, it sent a clear message to the 2020 candidates about how Democratic primary voters plan on voting. With a commanding 25-point margin (56-31 percent), people in that group said they are focused on backing the candidate who has the strongest chance at beating Trump in 2020 as opposed to backing the candidate they personally favor the most. That number climbed a whopping 15 percent since March.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, another recent Fox News poll showed Biden beating Trump in a hypothetical match-up, besting the sitting president with 52 percent of voters backing him compared to Trump’s 38 percent.

Several other top candidates beat Trump in the same match-up.