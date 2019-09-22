‘Australia’s Hottest Bikini Model’ Tina Louise Shows That She Also Looks Great In Just Fishnet Stockings

Tina Louise may have earned herself the title of “Australia’s Hottest Bikini Model,” but the tattooed bombshell just proved that she also looks great in fishnet stockings — and nothing else.

The Australian model took to Instagram on Saturday to share a risque snap of herself sitting on a kitchen counter wearing see-through stockings and absolutely nothing on top. Tina sat facing away from the camera, her head tucked down toward her chest so as not to expose herself and run the risk of breaking the social media site’s strict rules against overt nudity.

The picture was a smash hit with her fans, garnering thousands of likes and compliments about her amazing looks.

“Such perfection,” one person wrote.

“Beautiful shot,” another added.

Others looked a little further, complimenting the model on her very well-designed kitchen.

Tina Louise has garnered worldwide attention for her killer curves and penchant for sharing some very revealing pictures on Instagram. She has amassed 2.2 million followers, putting her in the upper echelon of models on the site and one of the most-followed from Down Under.

Louise has also started to attract some major attention from men’s magazines and celebrity news sites, including a 2017 write-up from Mandatory that noted that Tina is starting to rival the popularity of long-established Instagram stars like Sara Jean Underwood.

“Louise, like her pal Underwood, also enjoys to travel and show off her goods while she’s out and about. But let’s stop talking about it, let’s just show you instead. Check out the hottest photos of Louise thanks to her Instagram,” the report noted.

Tina Louise certainly has the bona fides to compete with the top bikini models on Instagram. When Tina was 25, she was named Australia’s Hottest Bikini Model, a real competition and a real title that she carries to this day. That helped launch her career, and Tina was an early adopter on social media and has been building her following ever since.

Though the title is now more than a decade in her past, the 38-year-old model has no problem showing off her goods. Her Instagram page is filled with all manner of racy photos, including plenty where she shows off her bikini body and others where she’s in the buff (although always strategically covered, as she was in the racy shot shared this weekend).

Those who want to see more from Tina Louise and all her revealing looks can check out her Instagram page.