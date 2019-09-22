‘200 Day-A-Year’ Bikini Model Sofia Jamora Gives Instagram A Curve Overload: ‘Down For You’

Sofia Jamora has cleared up any confusion over how much time she spends in bikinis. The model and social media sensation opened up to the Frankie’s Bikinis brand she is affiliated with – the company directly asked the model how many days a year she spends in a two-piece:

“200 days,” Sofia answered.

Sofia has sent Instagram a major curve update. The star took to the platform earlier today with a sexy snap that managed to rake in the engagement without a swimsuit in sight. The image showed the blonde seated in cushioned seating in what appeared to be a bar setting. Sofia had struck a sizzling pose to match her look, with the model photographed looking right into the lens as she sat alone with a glass of wine. As to the wardrobe, it was definitely ticking boxes for showcasing Sofia’s super-fit and curvy frame. The stunner appeared in a skin-tight and semi-sheer dress in white, with dark-colored piping switching things up. The dress wasn’t flashing any cleavage per se, although the slightly see-through aspects were affording fans a reminder that Sofia’s assets are alive and well. With a short finish also flashing the model’s killer legs, this was a winner look.

A playful caption from Sofia seemed out to toy with her fans.

The update quickly proved popular, racking up over 55,000 likes in the space of three hours.

View this post on Instagram casual A post shared by sof (@sofiajamora) on Jun 14, 2019 at 12:05pm PDT

Fans wondering why Frankie’s Bikinis sounds familiar may want a refresh in terms of a well-known celebrity who has also made headlines for joining forces with the brand. Model and girlfriend to Scott Disick, Sofia Richie has a full-blown collaboration with the swimwear brand. As to Sofia, she told the company how her affiliation with the famous label came about.

“FRANKIES BIKINIS DISCOVERED ME! I was at a trunk show in Westlake at Kate and Lace, Mimi (co-founder of Frankies Bikinis) came up to me and asked me if I’ve ever modeled before and if I’d like to. From there I shot with Frankies and that opened up a whole bunch of opportunities for me!” she said.

The interview also saw Sofia asked what a typical day for her looks like. The star seemed happy to oblige with a response.

“Everyday, no matter what, starts out with some iced coffee and a croissant or hashbrowns. if I’m working I’m bumping some music on my drive, and if I’m not working you can catch me at the beach, by the pool, or hitting the gym,” she said.

Sofia recently made The Inquisitr‘s headlines for a little booty-flashing in a sizzling peach dress. Fans wishing to see more of Sofia should follow her Instagram.