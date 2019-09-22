90 Day Fiancé: Larissa’s Ex-Boyfriend Has Dinner With Colt & Debbie

Larissa Dos Santos Lima’s ex, Eric Nichols, is officially moving on but not in the way one would expect. After being dumped by the reality TV star, Nichols decided to spend a bit of time with Lima’s other ex, Colt Johnson, according to a report from Screen Rant.

Lima appeared on the sixth season of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé with then-husband Colt Johnson. While on the show, Johnson revealed he was having a hard time finding an American woman to settle down with so he decided to expand his search. Lima and Johnson met online, and he was immediately taken by the Brazilian woman. After getting to know each other, Johnson proposed and began the K-1 visa process to bring Lima to the United States. The couple’s relationship was volatile and Lima was arrested multiple times for domestic battery. The couple ultimately went their separate ways when Johnson filed for divorce from Lima just hours after she was arrested for the third time, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

After the relationship ended, Lima took to social media to announce she had found love again while swiping on Tinder. Lima and Nichols didn’t not shy away from sharing their blossoming love with fans and followers online, Lima even opened up about her sex life with new man. Nichols also appeared on the show’s reunion special, where he and Johnson engaged in a huge argument, but it looks like the two men have since patched things up.

Earlier this week, Nichols took to Instagram to share a series of photos taken while handing out with Johnson and his mother, Debbie.

“Had an eventful evening with some new friends indeed! Thanks for having me as a guest in your lovely home. I appreciate your hospitality and enjoyed talking with you,” he wrote.

As for Lima, the reality personality has yet to comment on her two exes spending time together but said she’s ready to focus on herself, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

“I try to heal one painful breakup by jumping in relationship with Erickee [sic] but I know now I need to work on me and focus on my healing of my scars.”

Lima went on to say she’ll be working hard to accomplish the goals she has set for herself. She also took the opportunity to express her gratitude to her fans and supporters for their “love, strength and support to me always.” Meanwhile, it seems the breakup announcement came as a surprise to Nichols, who claimed he wasn’t aware his relationship was about to come to an end. He said he was informed of Lima’s post by his mother.

Lima did not address Nichols’ claims.