Venus Williams Drops Jaws In Daisy Dukes: ‘But Mostly, It’s About The Tennis’

Venus Williams is dropping jaws. The tennis superstar might come slightly lower-profile compared to sister Serena, but her name is well-known enough. The 39-year-old took to Instagram earlier today with a reminder that she’s out in Asia, although fans were likely losing their minds over how amazing the athlete looked. With a muscle machine status, this star’s famous physique tends to make headlines regardless of what she wears. Today has seen her do just that, although the outfit was hardly a rag.

Venus’ Instagram photo showed her in a pagoda-like setting and photographed amid lush greenery and natural daylight. The star had been photographed full length as she struck a relaxed pose, with the camera taking in a zen vibe that echoed her surroundings. The brunette appeared stylishly clad in a summery wardrobe that ticked boxes for color, plus reminding fans of those insane muscles. Venus was snapped in a frayed pair of Daisy Dukes, with the short finish flaunting the star’s long and toned legs. Venus had paired her shorts with a strappy and printed top in blue shades, with pops of orange and red adding some color. As to the footwear, this star sticks to what she knows best. Venus was wearing blue-and-white sneakers, with little else in the way of accessories.

A caption from Serena confessed that she will be a “tourist” from time to time. Then again, the words following that admission took things right back to the sport that Serena is famous for.

Venus’ update quickly proved popular, racking up over 4,900 likes in just 35 minutes. Engagement on tennis faces’ social media seems to be high this weekend, with The Inquisitr reported a major turnout for a workout video over on Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova’s Instagram account.

Interest in how Venus looks so good comes in much the way that there’s fascination over any other celebrity. For this star, though, how she keeps so fit isn’t a secret – all those appearances on the court are kind of a giveaway. That said, Venus has opened up on exactly what she does. Speaking to Byrdie, the star revealed her greatest gym pleasures.

“Strength training gives me confidence. There’s this feeling when you crush a workout—it’s empowering and you feel like you can take on the world. Picking a favorite workout is tough because I love switching it up—no two days of workouts a week are the same for me. I love plyometrics and planks,” she said.

