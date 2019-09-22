Lindsay Lohan Confirms That She’s Single After Publicly Flirting With Liam Hemsworth

Lindsay Lohan just confirmed that she is more than ready to start over with Liam Hemsworth.

We previously reported that Lohan openly flirted with Hemsworth on Instagram earlier this month. The Mean Girls actress commented under a reposted photo of the actor and his brother, Chris, while the two were on vacation earlier this month. Lohan commented under E! News’ Instagram page and asked why she hadn’t met The Hunger Games actor sooner. The comment came just weeks after Hemsworth filed from divorce from Miley Cyrus.

While some deemed the comment from Lohan to be inappropriate, the actress recently shared that she can now openly flirt with whoever she chooses. According to Hollywood Life, Lohan appeared on KIIS 1065’s Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O that she is now a very single woman.

“I actually was seeing someone and we broke up today,” Lohan admitted on the radio show. “You wouldn’t even know who he was. But I had a bit of a day.”

The Parent Trap star was reportedly last romantically linked to Mohammad bin Salman, who is the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. Salman is reportedly worth a billion dollars. Lohan captured moments of her life with Salman frequently, from the private jets to the plethora of gifts she received from him during their time together. Lohan reportedly didn’t disclose too much about the relationship during the interview, but confirmed that she ended things with Salman first.

In addition to Salman, Lohan was also previously linked to 26-year-old real estate mogul Egor Tarabasov. The pair reportedly split after Lohan accused Tarabasov of abusing her during their relationship.

While Lohan may be on the market, Hemsworth is seemingly not in the mood to find love again soon. The actor and Cyrus’ impending divorce comes after one year of marriage. The couple was also together on and off for a decade after starring together in the movie adaptation of Nicholas Sparks’ The Last Song. A rep for Cyrus was the one to announce that the couple was separated back in August.

A source to HL reportedly told the outlet that the “Slide Away” singer is well aware that Lohan was pining over her soon-to-be-ex-husband. Cyrus reportedly felt that Lohan’s comment was “a good laugh,” and decided to brush it off entirely. Cyrus is reportedly currently in a relationship with The Hills: New Beginnings star Kaitlynn Carter. Carter also ended her marriage to Brody Jenner back in August.