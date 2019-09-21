Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Sizzles In Black Blazer With Just A Bra Underneath

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley spent much of her career strutting her stuff down the runway in lingerie. Consequently, it seems that the blonde bombshell isn’t afraid to mix things up when it comes to layering underneath her evening attire.

Rosie tantalized her 10.2 million Instagram followers with one of her latest updates, which featured the leggy blonde in a slinky black outfit by Versace. Rosie rocked a pair of low-slung black pants with a subtle shimmer courtesy of a few embellishments incorporated into the fabric, and a black blazer crafted from the same material. While the look would have been stunning with any top underneath, Rosie decided to amp up the sex appeal by wearing it with just a black bra underneath, and nothing else.

The resulting look was chic yet super sexy. Rosie added to the sex appeal of the look by rocking some pointed-toe black heels, adding a glittering necklace, wearing her blonde locks sleek and straight, and keeping her eye makeup smudged and sultry. She posed for the photo on a balcony with a stunning city view and stared straight at the camera with a seductive look on her face. Her fans absolutely lost their minds over the post, which received over 278,000 likes within just seven hours.

Rosie’s fans sang her praises in the comments section of the post, and couldn’t get over how incredible she looked in the somewhat scandalous ensemble.

“This look is late night, early morning, afternoon, sunset. It’s everything,” one follower commented.

Another fan simply said “you’re a dream.”

“Looking so beautiful girl,” another follower commented.

The Versace look even got the stamp of approval from Donatella herself, who commented on the post with two kissy face emoji.

This look wasn’t the first time that Rosie has decided to add her own twist to a look with a blazer. The model recently shared an Instagram update in which she rocked an oversized brown blazer. It would have been sexy enough paired with a simple tank underneath, but Rosie had her fans drooling when she decided to wear the blazer with absolutely nothing underneath. The only thing she added was a stunning pendant necklace to draw even more attention to her curves.

Rosie was clearly feeling herself in the Versace look because she followed up the balcony shot with a picture taken indoors in the same look.

In the second post Rosie shared from the night, her dark, sultry eye makeup was even more evident. Her blonde hair was swept back to keep the focus on her gorgeous bone structure, and the slight shimmer in the jacket added a little something extra to an otherwise totally chic look.