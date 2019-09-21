‘Full House’ Cast Deeply Troubled By Lori Loughlin’s Legal Problems

Despite what Lori Loughlin has been accused of, her former castmates still consider her family.

Full House was a smash hit when it aired from 1987 t0 1995. It was composed of a tight knit cast that America totally fell in love with. Thus, years later, the reboot Fuller House was released with much anticipation. Much of the cast was made up by the former actors, including stars like John Stamos, Candace Cameron-Burr, Jodie Sweeten, Bob Saget and Lori Loughlin. Now that Loughlin has become one of the most famous faces of the ongoing college admissions scandal, she will not be returning to set. However, that doesn’t mean that her former castmates don’t still consider her family, according to Page Six.

Loughlin, who is famous for her role of Rebecca Donaldson-Katsopolis, or Aunt Becky on the show, is at the center of one of the biggest and most high profile cheating scandals of all time. The scandal, which has been dubbed Operation Varsity Blues by law enforcement, includes dozens of wealthy and influential people who have all been accused of using bribery and other crimes to aid their children in getting into good colleges.

Despite what she has been accused of, the cast of Fuller House appears to continue to stand by Loughlin and has not spoken publicly against her. Instead, they claim they still wish her well with her legal issues. However, they are still very troubled by what went down and have been thinking about it all while filming the current season, according to Juan Pablo Di Pace, who places Fernando on Fuller House.

“We all love Lori because Lori’s part of this family too. So, it’s an upsetting situation and we wish her … I mean, we wish her the very, very best on this really difficult situation.She is part of the family, so it’s painful for everybody.”

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Loughlin and her designer husband Mossimo Giannulli were arrested in March for their connection with the college admissions scandal. They have been accused of paying $500,000 to ensure their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, a spot at the University of Southern California. They also allegedly presented their daughters as crew recruits, despite the fact that neither girl is known to have ever played the sport. They have both pleaded not guilty and are currently out on bail.

The couple is reportedly fighting the charges by trying to persuade the court that they were mislead by Rick Singer, the mastermind of the scheme, and convinced that the $500,000 was to be used as a donation.