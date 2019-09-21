Larsa Pippen’s Cleavage Is Out Of Control On Instagram: ‘Appearances Can Be Misleading’

Larsa Pippen is looking sensational right now. The former Real Housewives of Miami star has been making headlines of late: as The Inquisitr reported two days ago, Larsa updated her Instagram from a desert setting in Dubai. Those paying attention to Larsa’s Instagram stories will have seen some more activity from the Middle Eastern destination, with the 45-year-old showing how large elevators in Dubai are. As to what was large in the snap from Larsa’s latest Instagram update, well, this fit and curvy star does come with some sizzling assets.

Larsa’s photo today came as a relaxed one. No geo-tag was provided, with the star appearing to dedicate her caption towards horoscopes. The image showed Larsa photographed relatively close up. The blonde appeared in a white and strappy top in cotton, with a plunging neckline reminding fans that this star’s cleavage is alive and well. The photo wasn’t a provocative one, though. Larsa was striking a neutral expression from behind a pair of dark shades, with her stunning face perfectly captured.

Larsa appeared beautifully made up, with smooth foundation, defined brows, plus what may have been a little filter addition. That said, it didn’t seem overdone. Larsa also appeared to have straps from a leather backpack visible – perhaps she was on the move.

Fans were likely paying attention to the caption, though. The star had spoken about “the Cancer personality,” with a description of the sign’s “traits.” A sentence forming the second part of the caption seemed to state that things aren’t always as they seem, “appearances”-wise.

Larsa’s interest in zodiac signs doesn’t render her unique in the celebrity world. The Kardashian-Jenners – who Larsa is close to – are also big fans. Kylie Jenner recently posted an image of daughter Stormi in an aquarium with a caption centering around zodiac concepts. Larsa may be much older than the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, but zodiac philosophies don’t come with an age limit.

Larsa herself has made headlines in the age department this summer. The star appeared forced to deny allegations that she’d hooked up with Kendall Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Ben Simmons. Speculation that something might have been on between the two peaked when they were reportedly spotted getting cozy at a club and leaving in a close time frame. As Hollywood Life reports, Larsa shut down the rumors.

“I never even saw him left alone left with him. He dated my bffs sister and I would never,” she wrote on her Instagram stories.

Fans wishing to see more of Larsa should follow her Instagram.