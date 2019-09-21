Kim Kardashian Looks Stunning In Gorgeous Glam Selfie As She Poses In Her Car

Kim Kardashian West may be known for her sexy social media posts, but her latest Instagram update followed a very different aesthetic.

The fashion icon and socialite is famous for her racy outfits and cleavage-flaunting red-carpet looks, and never misses an opportunity to flaunt her internet-famous derriere in clingy apparel. However, a new photo shared with fans on Saturday evening shifted the focus to Kim’s gorgeous visage, as the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posed for a glamorous selfie meant to showcase her flawless makeup.

Posing in her car, Kim showed off a significantly tamer look than her legion of admirers is used to seeing on her Instagram feed. Clad in a stylish vintage-gray cardigan – one that left only her sculpted neck exposed, showing a minimal amount of skin – the TV personality put on a very tasteful display as she showed off her elegant glam.

Renowned for her bold looks, the KUWTK star took a step back from the dramatic smokey-eye makeup and vibrant, neon-hued eyeshadow that typically accompany her jaw-dropping outfits. This time around, the 38-year-old hottie sported a somewhat subdued look, highlighting her naturally beautiful features with a subtle, shimmering eyeshadow that mirrored the color of her cardigan. Kim further accentuated her chestnut-brown eyes with dramatically elongated faux eyelashes, which were curled to perfection. She completed her chic look with a glossy nude lipstick that called attention to her luscious lips.

The gorgeous wife of rapper Kanye West was a vision of classic beauty in the new Instagram update. As eye-catching as her glam was, her hairstyle was also on par and channeled the same chic vibe given off by her choice of makeup. For this particular look, Kim pulled back her raven tresses into a sleek bun that left her striking features exposed. She wore her long locks with a mid-part that further emphasized the beautiful symmetry of her features. A single rebel tendril fell across her dolled-up face, adding a bit of dynamism to her exquisite look.

Ever the glam queen, Kim couldn’t resist the temptation of adding some bling to her attire. Her choice of jewelry was equally tasteful, as the ravishing brunette only wore a delicate, understated ring on her finger.

Needless to say, fans were impressed with Kim’s elegant look. Her attention-grabbing selfie hit more than 700,000 likes in a little over an hour. The same time frame brought more than 3,800 people to the comments section, as fans couldn’t stop gushing over her incredible beauty.

“OMG,” one fan simply wrote, clearly entranced by Kim’s refined look.

“Gorgeous,” commented another, adding a sparkling-heart emoji for emphasis.

“So pretty,” read a third message, trailed by two heart-eyes emoji.

“Wowwww,” was a fourth reply, followed by a heart emoji.

Loading...

Plenty of followers were left speechless by Kim’s sophisticated look, opting to leave only a string of emoji as an expression of their admiration. Others felt a little more inspired and managed to string a few words together in sweet messages of appreciation.

“Barbie face,” quipped one person, ending their post with a heart-eyes emoji.

“Beatifuuuuullll!!!!!” exclaimed one particularly ardent fan, who also added a string of flattering emoji to their comment.

“Out of this world!” declared another Instagram user, followed by a heart-eyes emoji and a double-heart emoji.

Kim’s fabulously understated selfie comes after the KUWTK star turned heads with a surprisingly conservative look at 2019 Creative Arts Emmys last week, as reported by The Inquisitr at the time.