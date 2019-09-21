‘The Challenge: War Of The Worlds 2’: Things Get Heated Between Laurel Stucky And Cara Maria Sorbello

The 34th season of MTV’s The Challenge, The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2, has just premiered on the network but the drama between two of the competitors is already at an all-time high, according to a report from PEOPLE.

This season, the competitors are divided into two teams, Team U.K and Team USA. In week 3, Team USA’s tribunal, which was made up of Josh Martinez, Laurel Stucky, and Zach Nichols, shocked everyone when they made the decision to toss one of their own teammates, Wes Bergmann, into the elimination round against Team U.K.’s Stephen Bear. After going head-to-head, Bear emerged victorious, sending Bergmann home earlier than viewers expected.

But despite being gone, Bergmann’s presence continued to influence the game because of the alliances he worked to form before the show even began filming. Stucky later comes up with a plan to rid the house of everyone who had an agreement with Bergmann, including challenge veteran Cara Maria Sorbello.

“Laurel and Cara Maria’s long-standing feud takes center stage for a dysfunctional Team USA,” the network teased.

As fans of the show may remember, Stucky and Sorbello used to be best friends during previous seasons of the show. Unfortunately, their friendship changed around the time Sorbello began dating fellow challenger, Paulie Calafiore.

“The thing with Laurel is, it’s not worth engaging with her,” Sorbello told PEOPLE. “Our relationship came down to she was there for me when I needed her, but she didn’t want to be there for me as an equal. I feel like her thing is she wants to make me smaller.”

As for Stucky, the reality star said she has no intention of being mean to Sorbello but she doesn’t have any reason to actually engage with her beyond being cordial.

“I’m not going to be mean to her, but I just don’t have anything to talk to her about. We don’t have the same values, and I think her priorities are off.”

Luckily for Sorbello, Stucky was eliminated during the show’s fourth episode.

But Stucky isn’t the only MTV star trying to distance themselves from Sorbello. While promoting the new season, remaining players, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Nany González, took a break from talking about the tough challenges they had to tackle to share their thoughts on their fellow cast members, including Sorbello, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Devenanzio and González agreed Sorbello has changed since hooking up with Calafiore. He went on to say that a “darkness” has taken over Sorbello and it has really changed the nature of their relationship.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 airs Wednesdays on MTV.