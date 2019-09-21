Madonna Blasts Fans Who Sneak Cameras Into ‘Madame X’: ‘This Show Is Not For You!’

The singer is livid over fans who refuse to live in the moment at her phone-free show.

Madonna has opted for a theater-like experience for her Madame X Tour, but not all fans are honoring her wishes for a no-phone zone. A few shows into the highly anticipated tour and the 61-year-old singer is becoming increasingly frustrated as attendees continue to sneak in recording devices.

On Saturday, Madonna posted an Instagram photo of her new dark ‘do as she offered thanks to those who enjoyed her show the way it is meant to be enjoyed: with eyes and ears only. The star then revealed that she is “mystified” by those who refuse to honor her wishes by sneaking in recording devices or tearing open the sealed pouches meant to house phones during the show.

The mom of six went on to say the actions are disrespectful to her as an artist and that it is a disruption to the audience members who are living in the moment as they watch the show the way it is meant to be seen.

“If you cannot experience Madame X theatre without the use of a recording device-then this show is not for you!!” Madonna wrote.

Madonna’s no-camera lecture is turning into a common theme on her Instagram page. The star previously posted a visual from her show in which she reminded fans that their eyes are the best camera.

After her third show earlier this week, Madonna posted to Instagram to reveal that she has enjoyed looking into the audience and seeing smiles and “happy human faces” instead of iPhones flashing. But she expressed confusion over those who refuse to follow the rules.

“This [no camera] request is common at all Broadway shows, dance concerts, stand-up comedy, and the opera. People who ignore my request are not allowing themselves to enjoy the show completely but also show a lack of respect and consideration for my wishes. If you can’t live without your phone for 2 hours, this Experience is not for you.”

Fans have reacted positively to Madame X, which kicked off this week for a series of dates at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. But while there’s no official photo or video proof of what goes on in Madonna’s Madame X show, The Sun has described the performance as “Madame X-rated” due to some alleged raunchy behavior and cursing by the “Vogue” singer.

While Madonna was said to have performed a whopping 23 songs in a more intimate setting on her opening night, she reportedly also displayed some shocking behavior. In addition to performing a questionable act on stage, the star’s monologue allegedly had her curing in front of her 7-year-old twin daughters and making fun of Donald Trump’s manhood.

Madonna’s Madame X Tour runs through March 2020 with dates in the U.S. and Europe.