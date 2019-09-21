Jeffrey Epstein Reportedly Had A Vast Network Of Professionals Support His Sex Trafficking Ring

Former Palm Beach police chief Michael Reiter revealed during an interview with NBC News Dateline that convicted sex offender and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was always one step ahead of investigators. He suggested that the disgraced financier had a mole within the force that helped him evade Palm Beach police who began investigating his alleged sex trafficking in 2005.

The Miami Herald reports that Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking ring was also supported by a network of helpers from professions, such hairdressers, immigration lawyers, dentists, and psychiatrists. Epstein also reportedly had connections to doctors that screened his victims for sexually transmitted diseases and prescribed them birth control.

Sarah Ransome, who sued Epstein and his then-partner, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, in 2017 for trafficking in a lawsuit that was settled out of court, claims that nobody in Epstein’s vast network did anything to help the victims.

“Not one person helped us. Everyone around us had to know, because we looked so broken. But no one did anything.”

The disturbing report outlines how Epstein used his vast network of accomplices to create his sex trafficking ring — which wasn’t exclusively made up of underage women. According Bradley Edwards, the Fort Lauderdale attorney who brought a lawsuit against the Justice Department following Epstein’s lenient 13-month sentence in 2008, Epstein preyed on each of his victims’ weaknesses.

“He would find out they have no home, no car, that they need a place to live, and he would provide a place to live. He can get you to the best doctors. Sometimes he would do that and sometimes he wouldn’t do that, but the promise was real because as soon as you walk into his house and see there are legitimate cooks, chefs, and assistants, everybody catering to him — it gives this air of legitimacy.

damn. Jeffrey Epstein was listed as "disqualified" in MIT's official donor base, so MIT's Media Lab just anonymized his continued donations https://t.co/05QHPT2kWI pic.twitter.com/2k8fxDaOyI — Rachel Cohen (@rmc031) September 7, 2019

Loading...

Edwards added that expansive nature of Epstein’s alleged operation didn’t give off the impression of an illegal sex trafficking ring, suggesting this is one way he was able to make his victims comfortable and catch them off guard. In combination with Epstein’s alleged mole in the Palm Beach police department and expansive wealth, the new Miami Herald report paints a clearer picture of how Epstein was able to keep his sex trafficking ring up for so long before he was caught.

According to Edwards, the people that surrounded Epstein — even if they weren’t directly involved in his operation — enabled his behavior. He claims that anyone who was around the convicted sex offender would have to have had a general idea of what he was doing to his victims.