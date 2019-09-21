Camila Cabello Sings ‘Señorita’ Sans Shawn Mendes In Sexy Braless Costume Featuring Barely There Shorts

The iHeartRadio Music Festival is always full of surprises, with this year’s offering being no exception. Camila Cabello was one of the featured acts on September 20, the first day of the festivities, and she sang her entire setlist. That included her hit song, “Señorita,” which was originally performed as a duet with possible boyfriend, Shawn Mendes.

In fact, “Señorita” was meant to be sung by a twosome, so when Camila hit the stage for the number, she asked the iHeartRadio Music Festival crowd who had gathered at Las Vegas’s T-Mobile Arena if they would take over for Shawn. The result was a blending of all kinds of voices who gave their all opposite the stunning singer.

While onstage in the Nevada desert, Camila wore a sexy costume that included a barely there top layer mostly made of silver fringe. The see-through top amounted to long, billowy sleeves and two wide strips made of shiny silver fabric that clung to either side of her body, partially covering her braless breasts.

She wore a diamond choker around her pretty neck while she let her long, wavy hair down except for one section of strands that were held back behind her head. Her luxurious mane was often out of control as she performed one tune after the other.

The 20-year-old Cuban hottie also rocked a pair of dangerously short silver shorts underneath her main garment, allowing her trim legs to be featured as she crooned.

To complete her uniform for the evening, Camila wore nude-colored fishnets paired with high-heels that were a variation on traditional combat boots. However, her boots had been treated with sparkly silver trim and holes for her big toes. The entire look transformed the former Fifth Harmony singer into an independent female warrior who commanded the Las Vegas stage with all her might.

The 20-year-old did not hold back in any way, shape, or form, which is typical of Camila. Each time she posts on her social media, she piques the interest of her 39 million Instagram followers. Such was the case when she shared a new video for “What Do I Know About Love” on the platform on August 31, according to The Inquisitr.

“… the singer expresses how she feels about lost loves and new loves. Perhaps art has been imitating life since Camila broke up with Matthew Hussey, at the beginning of the summer after the two had dated for more than a year….[she] was seen getting close to Shawn Mendes… The pair were spotted embracing each other and sharing passionate kisses on more than one occasion.”

