Miley Cyrus Rocks Sheer Top With Hot Mom Tish & Sister Brandi: ‘Vegas Baby’

Miley Cyrus is back in trio mode. The 26-year-old has been making plenty of headlines lately for her part in the newly released “Don’t Call Me Angel” track, where Miley is featured alongside Ariana Grande and Lana Del Ray.

Miley has appeared in yet another trio situation that’s kept things in the family, though. A photo of the star with her attractive mother Tish and cute sister Brandi was posted to Tish’s Instagram page earlier today. By the looks of it, the trio was in the state of Nevada.

The photo showed the three women striking sassy poses, with Miley standing sandwiched between her mother and sister. The word “Vegas” appeared in block letters at the top of the image, adding to the fierce vibe of the family snap.

Eyes were likely on the ladies, though. Miley was seen looking trendy and casual in a pair of tight skinny jeans, which were paired with pointed-toe boots in camel shades – the Western feel was in full effect. The singer also rocked a sheer white tank and a dark brown jacket – chunky chains added extra flourishes to the look.

Miley’s mother, Tish, appeared in jeans and knee-high cowboy boots. Brandi sported similar footwear, wearing black ankle-style cowboy boots. Needless to say, the SHE IS COMING singer’s mom and sister were looking snazzy.

Tish may come with a much lower Instagram following compared to Miley, but she certainly has a solid fanbase. The snap had racked up more than 11,000 likes within just 55 minutes of going live. Clearly, when this mother’s superstar daughter features in her photos, the likes will come in fast.

For many fans, the Cyrus family is the music equivalent of the Kardashian-Jenners.

The family is large, but the best-known names are Miley and her father, Billy Ray Cyrus. However, Noah Cyrus is also making a name for herself. As The Inquisitr recently reported, the 19-year-old made headlines for smoking weed and getting “caught” by her mother.

Brandi also appears to be doing well for herself working as a DJ and fashion editor.

As to Miley’s fame, it looks like the sky’s the limit. The star’s Hannah Montana days are well behind her, with the grown-up Miley having ushered in an era of raw sexuality, feminine empowerment, and straight-up fun. The star has been subject to criticism for her raunchy music videos and social media updates, but many fans seem to receive it well.

Apart from her career, Miley has also been in the news following her divorce from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. However, the singer appears to be enjoying her new relationship with Kaitlynn Carter.

