Tracee Ellis Ross Looks Smoking Hot In Tight Yellow Bodysuit With ‘Big Hat Energy’

Actress and fashionista Tracee Ellis Ross is constantly stunning her 6.9 million Instagram followers with gorgeous shots of her outfits, her natural beauty, and things that are important to her. She’s not afraid to have some fun and often flaunts her lively energy on camera or in silly snaps. Her most recent Instagram post illustrates that facet of her personality perfectly.

In her latest Instagram update, Tracee posed in a tight ribbed yellow bodysuit that clung to her curves as if it were painted on. The suit had thin spaghetti straps and a low-cut neckline, although the details on the front weren’t clearly visible given the pose Tracee was striking. She showcased a profile shot to the camera, flaunting her toned arms and just a hint of her curves. Her face looked naturally gorgeous and she appeared to be wearing very little makeup, if any at all. Her hair was pulled away from her face and she finished the look with a large straw hat with a black ribbon detail.

Her latest post wasn’t the first time that Tracee opted to wear that particular bodysuit. Earlier this month, the bombshell posted a selfie of herself laying out in the sun in the bodysuit. The full frontal view demonstrated just how much cleavage was on display in the ensemble, which dipped low and showcased plenty of Tracee’s assets. In her recent post, though the bodysuit was a vibrant shade that looked flawless with her skin, it was all about the large hat she rocked. Tracee shared the selfie with a silly caption and her followers absolutely loved it. The post received over 24,000 likes within less than an hour as her fans all chimed in in the comments section.

“Shut the front door,” one follower commented, unable to handle how stunning Tracee looked in the shot.

Another couldn’t get enough of the beauty’s gorgeous skin, and commented “skin energy.”

“Big everything energy,” another fan said.

One follower simply commented “gorgeous as per the usual.”

Over the past few days, Tracee has shared a few interesting videos, from a throwback of her in a stunning pink dress with some major volume to a book recommendation.

Fans may have noticed another major theme on her Instagram page lately, though — promotional videos and shots for her newest project, a hair care line called Pattern that Tracee is the CEO and founder of.

As the brand’s Instagram bio states, the line was crafted “to fulfill the unmet beauty needs of the curly, coily & tight-textured hair community.” Tracee has been promoting her new venture on Instagram, even going so far as to strip down to her birthday suit for a campaign in which she rocked nothing but her natural hair.