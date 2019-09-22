‘Great British Baking Show’ Contestants Put An End To A Mystery

Fans of the Great British Baking Show (or The Great British Bake Off if you are in the U.K.) see how difficult and stressful the competition can be, but there is one nagging detail that remains, what happens to the final products after they are judged by Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

Express learned from former GBBS contestants what happens to the cakes, cookies, biscuits, pies and more when the cameras stop rolling. Especially at the beginning of the season, there is a lot of carbs in the tent, and most look delicious, so what happens?

Kim-Joy, a contestant from last season’s show told show host Jimmy Carr that first and foremost, the crew is watching for the go-ahead to see when they can get a piece or a slice, particularly of the best things that have been baked that day.

“The crew will eat it, they’d know the best ones, so they all descend on the bake.”

The popular show’s Chief Home Economist Faenia Moore confirmed there was truth in this, but that the contestants get to sample all their food as well as the bakes of the competition. She explains that she makes up a “baker’s basket” for each contestant to go to the lunchroom and taste what the judges have sampled.

“The crew also get their fair share. Any leftovers go to the crew’s lunch… everyone get’s quite excited.”

Research conducted by food intolerance company YorkTest discovered that Paul Hollywood alone takes in over 13,000 calories per season, with ten episodes, 33 rounds and 75 individual bakes.

In light of those numbers, Hollywood says he’s trying to eat better, reducing his calorie intake and working with a personal trainer in an effort to be healthier.

But contestant Chetna Makan admits that those competing definitely get their fair share of the goodies.

“It’s not just the cameraman who swarm over the food, we (the other contestants) definitely do it too.”

On the current week’s GBBS, the technical challenge, Tudor inspired Maids of Honor, a lot of the bakes went uneaten, as Hollywood called them “awful” and “really bad.”

The Inquisitr reported that the newest themed week, “Dairy Week” was a bit of a disaster as nearly everyone had a flub as the main ingredient had to have live active cultures, which complicated the outcome, making it more difficult to assess the doneness of the cakes.

Next week is the “Roaring Twenties,” and it’s unclear what that might entail.