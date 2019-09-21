Australian Beauty Tarsha Whitmore Sizzles In Tiny White Mini Dress

Australian stunner Tarsha Whitmore may not have reached the 1 million follower mark on Instagram quite yet, but it’s likely only a matter of time before the brunette bombshell has an even larger audience. The 19-year-old has been tantalizing her Instagram followers with sizzling shots of herself in skimpy swimwear, and while she’s normally in Australia, the stunner is currently spending some time in Los Angeles, California.

In her latest Instagram snap, she shared a shot of herself in a tiny white mini dress that clung to every inch of her curvy physique. She tagged the brand in the caption for the post, Oh Polly, in case any of her followers wanted to buy their own silky white dress. The fabric seemed to reflect light and draw even more attention to Whitmore’s curves, and the dress had a simple cut, with a straight neckline that revealed just a hint of cleavage. The straps were embellished with silver beads, and the silver beaded detail extended under the bust of the dress for a little something extra.

Whitmore looked bronzed and beautiful in the ensemble, and her toned thighs were on full display thanks to the length of the dress. She kept her makeup neutral, rocking a nude peach lip and a smoky eye that drew attention to her deep brown eyes. Her brunette locks were in tousled curls that were loose and wild, and a city skyline was visible behind her as she posed in front of a window.

The post quickly racked up over 2,500 likes in just 40 minutes as her fans drooled over the shot of the Aussie bombshell in California.

Many fans simply left her a string of emoji in the comments section to express how they felt about the photo, but a few had sweet words for Whitmore.

“Have an amazing time tarsha,” one follower commented.

“THIS DRESS,” another fan added, not able to contain her excitement about the sultry garment.

“Stunning,” another fan added.

“You are amazing,” one fan said.

Whitmore seems to prefer dresses that are form-fitting and showcase her toned physique. While she normally goes for mini length dresses, just a few days ago, she mixed things up in a tight nude strapless dress that clung to her curves. Though her legs were covered up, thanks to the midi length of the garment, her cleavage was on full display due to the somewhat revealing neckline.

Whitmore didn’t reveal how long she would be in Los Angeles for, so fans will have to follow her adventures on Instagram and see if she brought any bikinis to visit the beach.