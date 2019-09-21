Miley Cyrus Goes Nude In Pasties Under Mesh Dress In A Throwback Post

Miley Cyrus is gearing up for a fun time in Las Vegas as she prepares to make an appearance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival 2019 on Day 2, as noted by Billboard.

The singer is gearing up for the event by posting plenty of new Instagram posts, including an Instagram story that’s sure to have caught many of her fans’ attention.

The photo in question appeared to be a throwback image from Miley’s prior appearance at the same festival, as she captioned it with white font.

“@iheartradio in Vegas this weekend is gonna be FUN AF.”

Miley followed the comment with another short sentence.

“Always is,” she wrote.

In the photo, Miley was spotted wearing an extremely revealing outfit. This was also from a period of time when the singer opted for short hair. She was spotted in the middle of a performance, as she held a banana-shaped microphone in her left hand as she sang and extended her right arm.

Miley’s outfit included a white mesh dress and a fur stole-like top with long sleeves. She opted to go shirtless underneath, censoring her look with a couple of black pasties instead. She also wore a pair of white bikini bottoms, and there were two black straps that criss-crossed in the front.

The singer followed the post with another, more current selfie. She stood in what appeared to be a hotel room, rocking a simple outfit that consisted of a white tank top, black pants, and knee-high boots.

Miley used a pink sticker that read, “VEGAS,” in all caps to decorate the image. She wore her hair down, holding her phone in her left hand. Since she was looking down at the phone, it was hard to see her makeup. However, her accessories were in plain view.

She completed her look with multiple necklaces, including a gold one with a square charm. Miley extended her left leg for the shot, placing her right hand in her pockets to complete the pose.

Fans who are interested in catching Miley’s performance should mark their calendars. She’s scheduled to take the stage at 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time at the T-Mobile Arena.

Other bands who will be attending the festival include Marshmello, Chance the Rapper, Alicia Keys, and Mumford & Sons.

Apart from Miley’s career, many fans are also likely curious about how she’s been doing since her divorce. It turns out that Mark Ronson briefly spoke about Miley during a recent interview, as reported by Metro.

“She’s just become a good friend so I just check in with her like, ‘Hey are you doing ok?’ and this kind of thing. I don’t know too much of the details,” Ronson said.