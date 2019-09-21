WWE News: Frightening Former World Champion Says Bray Wyatt’s ‘Fiend’ Creeped Him Out

Even one of the scarier superstars was uncomfortable around "The Fiend."

Bray Wyatt has always been a unique superstar who stood out from the crowd, but he has certainly outdone himself in the last year. Ever since returning to WWE television and developing the character of “The Fiend,” there has been an elevated fear level for the former world champion. As he has destroyed legend after legend to stand in his way, even one of the most frightening superstars ever was creeped out by this brand new persona.

Wyatt has returned to WWE as “The Fiend” and taken out some of the most iconic names in wrestling history. He was able to take out the Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle and also destroyed Mick Foley with his own Mandible Claw which has become a new signature move for him.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Wyatt had been teasing interactions with Stone Cold Steve Austin as well as The Undertaker, but nothing came from that. Well, nothing came from those hints and teases yet, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be interactions in the future.

This past week on Monday Night Raw, “The Fiend” locked in a WWE Universal Championship Match against Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell. On that same episode, Wyatt was able to take out a terrifying legend in the form of Kane, and it did not come without a hint of fear.

Kane spoke with The Two Man Power Trip podcast to discuss all kinds of things going on his life. They spoke of Wyatt taking out Kane on Raw and how it was almost a bit of the passing of the torch from one terrifying superstar to the next for a new generation of WWE fans.

The former world champion said that he was honored to be a part of Wyatt’s feud with Rollins, but there was a bit of fear in the segment. Kane has been called “The Demon” throughout a good bit of his wrestling career, but he even had to admit that “The Fiend” got to him as transcribed by Ringside News.

“To also be involved with the Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt/Fiend story line, what an honor to be able to do that. It was a great night. Even I get creeped out by Bray Wyatt as The Fiend. I think that is a tremendous character and I’m also really happy when any of the guys are able to be successful. I think Bray is very creative and everything he has done as Bray Wyatt and now The Fiend character. It has all been great and he is such a wonderful performer.”

Bray Wyatt had already done so much in his career to prove that he belonged in the main event scene of WWE, but there seemed to be something holding him back. It may have been that “The Fiend” part of his persona was always sitting back and waiting to be woken up. Getting compliments like this from someone such as Kane is only going to make the wrestler better and the gimmick stronger.