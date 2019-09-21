Miley Cyrus’ Hot Sister Brandi Sizzles In Booty Shorts So Tight, They Look Like They’re Painted On

Brandi Cyrus is back in the news. The 32-year-old sister to superstar singer Miley tends not to parade her sibling status around too much – the odd snap will show Brandi with the “Slide Away” singer, but for the most part, this girl sticks to her own career, her own life, and the great style that’s earning her some attention. Brandi has a more modest Instagram following compared to the “Slide Away” singer, but she definitely knows how to rake in the engagement: as The Inquisitr recently reported, Brandi delivered a particularly snappy bikini photo that came captioned with the “Don’t Call Me Angel” track title that’s currently making headlines for seeing Miley team up with Ariana Grande and Lana Del Ray.

Followers of Brandi’s Instagram will know that this girl digs shorts. Whether it’s Daisy Dukes or sporty-style shorts, Brandi seems to adore the summery clothing item. Then again, with a killer pair of legs, who can blame her.

Brandi took to her Instagram stories earlier today. Fans following Brandi’s account will likely have noticed that she posted a video offering hints of shorts as her dog took center stage, with a similar scenario going on with the photo she then posted. It showed Brandi shot from behind as she hugged her four-legged friend in an outdoor setting. Brandi was looking sensational in an oversized and multi-colored sweater, although eyes may well have been on the star’s legs. Brandi was rocking a white pair of booty shorts so tight, they did almost appear to be painted on.

The snap came with some words from the star, although it looked like Brandi was dedicating her post to her dog.

“THE CUTE IS UNBEARABLE WTF,” she wrote.

“@brandicyrus is handling new motherhood so well wow,” Brandi added.

It’s all about the celebrities and their pets, these days. Kim Kardashian took to Instagram yesterday to showcase two new dogs, with a caption that asked fans for name input. Also showing her new pup has been Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry, with fans appearing to adore her new pooch Karma.

Brandi seems to be following the pet trend. A recent Instagram post has even seen her pose with two dogs – beady-eyed fans will have spotted that the one featured today was profiled in her image.

Brandi did tag an Instagram account in her post, but the page seems locked to followers. Anyone wishing to see what Brandi updates with next should give her account a follow.