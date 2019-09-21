Sommer Ray Flaunts Washboard Abs & Ample Cleavage In Tiny Crop Top

The Instagram model looked stunning in her revealing outfit.

Sommer Ray isn’t shy when it comes to showing off her incredible figure. The fitness model shared a series of sexy snaps for her 22.6 million followers to enjoy. In the photos, the stunner gazed seductively into the camera as she flaunted her washboard abs and ample cleavage in a barely-there crop top. She also wore a pair of low-rise khaki-colored sweatpants.

The 23-year-old paired the sultry look with a dainty necklace, numerous rings and bracelets, and a white scrunchie secured on her wrist. She styled her highlighted hair in tousled waves, opting to wear minimal makeup that subtly enhanced her gorgeous features.

Fans were floored by the photos.

“Unquestionably beautiful again and again,” praised one follower.

“You’re so beautiful,” said another user.

“Ur perfect in every way ilysm,” added a different commenter.

“So much perfect,” wrote a fan, adding a string of heart-eye and fire emoji to the comment.

“Only you could pull off sweatpants,” chimed in a fifth Instagram user.

The provocative post has already racked up more than 110,000 likes.

This is not the first time Sommer has showed some skin on social media. Earlier this week, the model celebrated her birthday by uploading topless photos on Instagram. Sommer posed against a pink backdrop in skintight pink shorts and white sneakers. While her long hair covered her chest, her incredible curves were on full display.

Sommer’s dedicated followers seemed to love the post, sharing their birthday wishes in the comments section.

The YouTube personality spoke about her immense social media following to Forbes in October 2018. She noted that she achieved fame relatively quickly after posing for her sister, who is a photographer. Soon afterward, she moved from Colorado to Los Angeles to make a career out of being an Instagram model.

In the interview, Sommer also asserted that she hadn’t had any cosmetic procedures to achieve her fit physique. She insisted that it all had to do with eating healthy and working out constantly.

“I worked hard for my body. I’ve sculpted it. I’m not going to just keep it in the garage. If you have a Ferrari you’re going to drive it,” said Sommer.

She went on to say that her parents are extremely supportive of her career.

“People always comment that I have ‘daddy issues’ but my dad was my trainer when I was onstage in front of thousands of people in a bikini,” said Sommer. “Actually my mom and dad are my biggest supporters. ”

To see more of Sommer, check out her Instagram page.