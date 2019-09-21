’90 Day Fiancé’: Jenny Explains What Happened After Meeting Sumit’s Wife

On Monday’s episode of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé spinoff series, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Jenny explained what happened when she met the wife of her fiancé, Sumit, according to a report from E! News.

The couple met online when 30-year-old Sumit contacted 60-year-old Jenny as a part of a catfishing scheme. Eventually, Sumit confessed his mistake to the woman, telling her he typically liked talking to white women using an alias. Despite the betrayal, Jenny forgave Sumit and traveled to India to meet him in person. Upon arriving in India, Jenny learned that Sumit’s parents were not accepting of their relationship because of the age and cultural differences between the pair. She ended up leaving the country earlier than planned but kept her relationship going with the younger man.

During last week’s episode, Sumit admitted to cameras that he wasn’t able to marry Jenny because he was already married, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. The episode ended before he was able to share the news with Jenny but Monday’s episode showed the woman’s reaction.

A note appeared on screen explaining that producers were not with Jenny at the time of the incident, but after receiving a frantic phone call from her and they quickly returned to India to film what happened.

According to Jenny, Sumit was away visiting his parents. When he returned, he got a call that caused him to panic. He then began collecting his things and quickly rushed out, telling her to lock the door behind him. Sumit soon returned to the apartment but he wasn’t alone. Jenny said when she opened the door, she saw her fiancé and another man.

“Hello, Jenny. How are you? I’m Sumit’s wife’s father,” the man allegedly said.

The man forced his way into the apartment and later called the rest of Sumit’s family and in-laws.

“I was trying to pull him to the bedroom but his mom grabbed him and looked at me,” she explained. “If looks could kill, I probably would’ve dropped dead at that moment.”

“They’re threatening to put him in jail,” she continued. “I didn’t know he was married, how can I get in trouble for it? I just found out too! I was scared. I don’t know the Indian laws.”

Jenny said the family asked Sumit whether he loved her or not and he professed his love for her in front of everyone before he was taken away by his wife’s family. After calming down, Jenny made her way to an internet cafe to video chat with her daughter and daughter-in-law to explain the situation.

At the end of the episode, viewers got a preview of what’s to come, and Sumit made it clear how he felt about his American love.

“I’d rather be in jail than in the marriage that I’m in. I want to live with Jenny.”

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on Mondays on TLC.