Sierra Skye Is A Tease In Tiny Bikini, Asks ‘You Want?’ With Tongue Emoji

Sierra Skye has been on a roll lately with her flirty Instagram captions, and her newest post is no different. After all, her second-newest post, which showed her rocking a snakeskin swimsuit, got rave reviews from her fans.

In the new photo, the model was spotted crouched on a wood floor in a living room. A white couch was visible in the backdrop, with a light pink pillow on top.

She wore a black bikini, which she paired with a colorful pair of sneakers. They were light blue with silver accents. She propped her left leg up, while sitting on her right.

Sierra held up her phone with her let hand, revealing her light pink manicure. She also wore her hair down in a middle part, with small curls. Thanks to the way that she held the phone, however, it was impossible to see her face at all.

Skye’s flirty captions captured many of her fans’ attention, and there were tons of people who responded in the affirmative.

“I’d let you ruin my life and max out my credit cards,” joked a fan.

“You’re a pretty girl, successful modeling,” said another fan.

Others took the time to comment on her partner.

“You and roman are the most beautiful human beings lol,” said a follower.

But that wasn’t all, as a fan from France left a long message. It sounded like they’ve been following Sierra’s modeling career for some time.

“Kiss From France Really year After year, Your body stay Amazing. I see your account for the firstime when you was Model for boutinela. Nice Evening,” they said.

There were, however, some haters in the mix.

“Face blocked by phone pic or video with filter same stuff different day,” complained an Instagram user.

With that being said, there weren’t that many people that had anything to complain about.

And in addition to the post, Sierra also gave fans something else to look at with a short Instagram Story. The selfie video appeared to have been taken while she was on a drive.

The model was spotted wearing a large jacket and a seat belt. She pursed her lips and used a video filter with stars that danced around her head like a halo. At one point, Sierra placed her right hand below her chin, as she gave a flirty wink.

With four million followers and counting, Sierra seems to be doing a good job of keeping her fans on their toes.